Remembering a friend, coach, teacher and principal

MARION — They knew him as a coach, teacher, mentor and principal.
Add to that beloved husband, father and grandfather.
And a friend.
Tom Cutler, a longtime educator in Marion, Muskegon Oakridge, Hesperia, Leslie, Martin and Grant, passed away Wednesday, June 30. He was 75.
Cutler spent the largest chunk of his educational career in Marion. He was the high school principal from 1977 to 1997 and coached the Eagles' football team from 1983 to 1993. Cutler was at the helm of Marion's 1990 MHSAA Class DD state championship team.
Countless teachers and students in Marion owe a debt of gratitude to Cutler, longtime Marion teacher, coach and administrator Greg Mikulich said.
"What Tom did is he made you proud to be from Marion," Mikulich said. "Too often, people think of Tom as just a coach but he did so much more.
"I wish if I still had the time to relay it to him…how much he meant to me and all of the people he worked with."
Mikulich credits Cutler for making him the educator he's become.
That includes reigning in some emotions and learning what battles to fight.
"I was always kind of the rebel," Mikulich laughed. "I coach from an emotional point of view and I teach that way, too. Tom helped me direct that better. He taught me to keep a clear head and be objective. I think my development as an educator and a leader was primarily due to his influence."
Cutler handed the principal torch to Mikluch at the end of 1997 before he left for Martin.
Mikulich still remembers that conversation to this day.
"When he resigned to become the superintendent in Martin at the end of 1997, he basically left mid-year," Mikulich said. "He called me into his office and said, ‘Greg, I'd like you to be the interim principal.’
"I looked around the office and thought 'Who's he talking to?' Apparently, he saw something in me that others didn't see. I did what I thought Tom would do in the job."
That meant doing what was right.
Longtime educator and coach Wayne Partica, who worked with Mikulich, Cutler, Todd Baker and Scott Bogner on those football staffs, agreed.
"Tom certainly left a legacy there with being a coach, teacher and administrator…plus the state championship," Partica said. "He was very thorough in his approaches to education and coaching. He wanted to make sure everything was done correctly.
"He garnered a lot of respect from the kids he worked with because he always saw athletics as an extension of the educational program."
Inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992, Cutler finished with a career mark of 115-53-4 at Oakridge, Hesperia and Marion.
The Marion community got the chance to thank Cutler at a ceremony in 2019 at which the district presented he and wife Lynda with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Mikulich helped lead the events that night and also got a personal chance to thank his mentor and friend about a month ago when Cutler's health took a downturn.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to tell him what he meant to me," Mikulich said. "I considered him to be like an older brother. He kind of looked after me.
"I'd also like to tell him that he was one of the luckiest men around and that sounds strange when you're dying of cancer but he was. He was because his wife Lynda is wonderful. He was a very, very fortunate man to have Lynda as his wife and to have his children. They made his life better and she made him a better man."
Lynda, his wife of 57 years, survives Tom. He's also survived by children Betsy (Cort) Musolf of Port Sheldon; Thomas (Susan) Cutler of Byron Center; Joel (Crystal) Cutler of Eaton Rapids. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Samantha (Musolf) (Juan) Avila and Cort Musolf; Aliya, Travis, Kasey and Kellen Cutler; and Erin, Ryan and Riley Cutler.
Visitation with friends and family is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Saturday, July 3) at Cook Funeral Home in Byron Center. There will be a private family service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresbyron.com.
