MANTON — For a half, things were good.
Then, the proverbial wheels fell off.
Manton struggled to get much going and dropped a 38-16 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Rangers led 8-6 at halftime but the Bucks hit some big plays in the second half and shut down Manton down offensively.
"They put pressure on us and we didn't have a lot of time to throw or establish the line of scrimmage," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "Big plays got us. Injuries got us. We've got to find a way to match the intensity."
Lucas McKernan had 51 yards rushing while Kalob Moore added 53.
McKernan led the way defensively with eight tackles.
Manton (0-2 overall) hosts Beal City next Friday.
