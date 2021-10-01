ROSCOMMON — Big pass plays hurt Manton down the stretch as it dropped a 36-30 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Bucks went to the air and put 22 points on the board in the fourth quarter.
"The first half, we were able to move the ball and control the clock," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "In the fourth quarter, we were just self-destructive.
"We couldn't get a first down and they made some big plays over the top of us. It's a tough loss for us and a frustrating loss."
Lucas McKernan led Manton with 65 yards rushing while Ben Paddock had 51 and Leon Barber had 38. Puffer scored three touchdowns and McKernan scored one.
Puffer also blocked a punt.
McKernan had 11 tackles defensively while Puffer had five, Noah Cargill six and Paddock intercepted a pass.
Manton is at Beal City next Friday.
