HOUGHTON LAKE — Fancy meeting you there.
Two teams separated by about 9 miles on M-66 and split their Highland Conference games during the regular season get to meet with much more on the line.
Lake City and McBain picked up wins in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball regional Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School and will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday with a trophy — and their seasons — on the line.
The Trojans (19-4 overall) advanced with a 52-35 win over Oscoda in the first semifinal Tuesday while the Ramblers (20-3) used a strong second half to beat Sanford Meridian 63-36 in the second game.
Lake City won the first meeting during the season 44-42 Jan. 18 at McBain while the Ramblers returned the favor at Lake City, 49-33, on Feb. 17.
For Lake City, Tuesday’s win over Oscoda looked a lot like last Friday’s district final against Manton — patient offense and good shot selection against a zone coupled with good defense on the Trojans’ part.
The Owls spent most of the night on the perimeter shooting three after three against Lake City, but very few of them fell.
“Watching film, we figured out that they live and die by the three,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “Every good in their lineup could shoot and we watched them do it so we knew that was going to be a challenge.
“We had to get out on their shooters and not give them that open airspace. I thought our girls did a really good job closing out and when they were driving, we did a good job of helping the helper. We didn’t give them many open looks.”
On the other side, Lake City has seen a steady diet of zone defenses lately and that included an Oscoda team that played man-to-man on film.
“When they went to that zone, it’s nice when you can hit a few shots and kind of open it up,” Tisron said. “That’s what we did.”
Lake City led 15-9 after the first quarter and was up 27-14 at halftime. It was 44-20 going into the fourth quarter.
“This was just another business trip for us coming here to win,” Tisron said. “The celebration afterward was an exciting moment but we were jumping all over the place.
“We’re on a mission this week and we’ve got one more on Thursday.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 20 points and 15 rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
While Lake City was never seriously challenged, most of McBain’s game against Meridian was closer than the score would indicate.
That’s been a pattern, too, Rambler coach Drew Bronkema said.
“We start the game, coast to halftime, come out in the second half and let the other team punch us in the mouth before we finally realize that we need to wake up and play McBain basketball,” he said.
“At the same time, credit the three teams we’ve played in the tournament. They’ve played physical man-to-man defense and they’ve made us work.”
The difference in those first two games and on Tuesday was McBain’s depth. The Ramblers could give players like senior standout Emma Schierbeek time on the bench late in the third quarter to make sure she was fresher for the fourth quarter.
“I think, overall, as the game goes on our depth is a huge advantage,” Bronkema said.
“We’ll go 11 deep if we have to and wear teams out over 32 minutes.”
The game was tied at 14-all after the first quarter and the Ramblers led 26-20 at halftime. Meridian scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take the lead back and the teams went back and forth for a bit before McBain started to finally assert itself.
“The kids on the bench, their energy being ready to go in the game is huge for us,” Bronkema said. “That was really got us going in the third quarter.”
McBain righted the ship and led 44-34 going into the fourth before outscoring the Mustangs 19-2 down the stretch to secure the win.
Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 18 points while Kahli Heuker added eight. Taylor Benthem, Caitlin Butzin and Mya Eisenga had six points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.