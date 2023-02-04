MCBAIN — One step closer to closing the door.
Or maybe even slamming it shut if they continue this level of play.
McBain looked the part as it beat rival Northern Michigan Christian 54-42 in a key Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The win gives the Ramblers a three-game lead in the loss column over the Comets atop the standings while Beal City is two games back.
McBain is done facing both Beal City and NMC in the regular season.
“This was a big week for us not to stumble and leave the door open for Beal or NMC,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“I was really happy with how we played.”
Koopman, usually not one to heap a lot of praise on his teams — especially during the regular season — liked what we saw Friday.
McBain led from start to finish and the game was more in hand than the 12-point differential indicates.
The Ramblers hit five 3-pointers while Evan Haverkamp had his way in the paint against NMC.
“We were hitting threes, getting inside-out play and our defense was outstanding,” Koopman said. “I thought we were patient offensively and just executed well.”
McBain led 16-5 after the first quarter and was up 28-15 at halftime, limiting the Comets to just three first-half field goals.
It was 42-23 going into the fourth quarter.
For NMC coach Kyle Benthem, it was a frustrating night.
“I thought we had kind of turned the corner there,” he said.
“It’s really frustrating at this point.”
Benthem was quick to credit McBain for a lot of his team’s struggles on Friday.
“They played us really, really well,” he said. “They hit shots and played great defensively. We couldn’t hardly get the ball inside, so props to their defense.”
Haverkamp paced McBain with 17 points while Claydon Ingleright had nine. Braylon Pace had eight and Ben Rodenbaugh scored seven.
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 16 points while Ethan Bennett had 11 points and six rebounds. Nate Eisenga added eight points.
The Comets have a quick turnaround, too, as they face Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the first Northern Michigan Showcase today at Traverse City St. Francis. Tipoff is 1 p.m.
McBain is at Roscommon on Tuesday.
