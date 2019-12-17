Running runs in the blood

You could probably say running is in their blood.
After all, it happens to be a topic of conversation quite a bit.
Make that a lot.
It's a good bet that there will be some talk of the sport when the Walker family gets together next week for Christmas.
When you've got a high school junior consistently in the 15-minute range, it's worth talking about.
Fremont High School junior Nathan Walker, who has ties to Manton, competed in the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships Saturday in San Diego, California.
Walker took 28th overall in a time of 15 minutes, 59.6 on the five-kilometer course.
Nathan Walker is the son of Benji and Shelley Walker. Benji — a 1993 Manton High School graduate — is the son of Manton residents Barry and Kathy Walker.
Walker qualified for the national meet by taking third at the Midwest Region Championship on Nov. 30 in Kenosha, Wisconsin in a time of 15:52.6.
"When we got the call that he had qualified third for the Foot Locker Nationals, that was exciting to hear," Kathy Walker said. "We didn't see the regional meet but watched afterward when they interviewed the runners. We were just impressed with how he handled his interview and how modest he was."
The Walker family did get to see Nathan run in the national event on Saturday as it was streamed live on the internet.
"We were very impressed with where he placed," Kathy Walker said. "The guys he had competed with during the season, he had been just behind them but he was ahead of them at this race.
"(Nathan) wasn't exactly satisfied with how he did but to make it to a national event is impressive."
The Foot Locker Cross Country Championships — which go back to 1979 — begin with four regional meets around the country. From each one, 10 runners qualify for the national championships, meaning there are 40 boys and 40 girls competing in San Diego.
Foot Locker gives the competitors an all-expenses-paid trip to San Diego and some nice running swag to boot.
Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Illinois won the boys' championship at 15:08 while the girls' title went to Ann Arbor's Zofia Dudek at 16:45. Dudek's time is the third-fastest in the competition's history.
Even though cross country season is behind them and track is looming, there won't be a break from all the talk about running.
"Nathan and his dad talk running all of the time," Kathy Walker laughed. "Whenever we're around them, they're talking times and races.
"That's pretty much their life."
Benji Walker was a standout runner back in the day and has ran the Boston Marathon, as well.
