BENZONIA — Kendall Schopieray's first reaction was one of surprise.
Her second reaction should have been to finish the race strong.
The Cadillac junior got it done and set a school record in the process, part of a strong day for the Vikings girls cross country team.
Cadillac took second behind Petoskey in an MHSAA Division 2 pre-regional Monday at Benzie Central High School, earning the right to move on to the regional race on Oct. 31 on the same course.
The Northmen totaled just 22 points while Cadillac was second at 40, Whitehall third at 112 and Ogemaw Heights fourth at 130. All four teams advance to the regional.
Petoskey senior Emma Squires set the pace in the race, finishing first in 17:59 but Schopieray wasn't too far behind.
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect today," she said. "I came around the corner and saw 17:40 and my mouth dropped.
"I was so surprised...I didn't really know what today. My dad was over here telling me to get going and I kept thinking about how my mom wasn't here today and it made me want to go faster."
Schopieray finished in 18 minutes, 12.86 seconds, breaking Kaitlyn Patterson's school record of 18:15 set in 2008.
Not too far behind Schopieray was senior Chloie Musta, who finished fourth in 18:23.
"I thought it was pretty fast conditions," Musta said. "We all ran very well and I am so proud of everyone.
"It's crazy thinking today could have been one of my last races so we all went out there and kicked butt."
Gwen Phillips took ninth in 19:26, Ellie Cool 11th in 19:40, Marisa Mazza 14th in 19:42, Heather Eller 15th in 19:42 and Oakley Mickelson 20th in 20:23.
Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley was pleased with his team's performance.
"The silver lining is the PRs are great and the records are great but are we getting closer to Petoskey? Yes," he said. "Our main objective is place and our goal is to be on top."
Petoskey won the boys' race with 25 points while Whitehall was second at 76, Cadillac third at 84 and Gaylord fourth at 85. All four teams run again on Oct. 31 in the regional.
"The guys did a great job today," O'Malley said. "They're steadily getting better."
Nolan Nixon paced the Vikings with an eighth-place finish in 17:01 while Carson Carlington took 14th in 17:51, Jackson Hilt 15th in 17:52, Logan Boolman 23rd in 18:21, Brayden Oberhaus 24th in 18:26, Gavin Phillips 31st in 18:33 and Michael Gottleber 38th in 19:14.
