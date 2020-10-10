LAKE CITY — The halftime wake-up call worked.
Tied at the break, Evart scored 27 points in the third quarter to cruise to a 34-21 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Veteran Wildcat coach Pat Craven was pleased with the way his team performed in the second half.
"We really challenged our kids at halftime to clean themselves up and play more disciplined," Craven said.
The effort began defensively as Donovan Balowski picked off a pass and returned it 21 yards to break the 7-7 deadlock.
"That pick-six really energized us," Craven said. "The offense caught fire, we adjusted to what they were doing to us and we got after them."
Danny Witbeck had a big night, completing 10 of 18 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a TD.
Brayden Cass caught three passes for 112 yards and a TD while Haidyn Simmer caught four passes for 91 yards and a TD.
Kamrin Grein had nine tackles and three sacks; Bryant Calderon 11 tackles and an interception; Balowski nine tackles; and Witbeck seven tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
For Lake City, the mistakes turned costly in the second half.
"We played well enough to be up at the break but the mistakes started happening," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "We continued to shoot ourselves in the foot time after time and it led to a pretty lopsided loss.
"We have to eliminate mental mistakes. Bad snaps, wrong reads, turnovers, missed blocking assignments and poor tackling are all things we've had issues with all year. We are a much better football team than the way we played tonight. Evart played well and put their skill guys in position to score points."
Trey Jones had 69 yards on nine carries while Dayne Blair added 46 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Sam Baron had 32 yards and a TD on five carries.
Devan Jorgenson led the defense with six tackles and two sacks while Noah Keway had three tackles and an interception.
Evart (2-2 overall) hosts Roscommon on Oct. 17 while Lake City is at Pine River on Friday.
