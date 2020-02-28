LAKE CITY — The sense of deja vu was certainly real.
And then they figured it out.
Lake City used a strong second half to beat Evart 59-45 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The win comes two nights after the Trojans won 36-35 in Evart.
"It was a really slow start and I was worried that we were going to deja vu from Tuesday," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We were just kind of blah and give Evart credit, they were playing harder than us."
The Wildcats led 14-8 after the first quarter and were still up 23-19 at halftime. Lake City then outscored Evart 23-11 in the third for a 42-34 lead going into the fourth.
"We started playing harder in the second half, got some turnovers and got out in transition," Besko said. "We took good shots and were getting that off of great ball movement."
The Trojans finished with 17 assists on 20 made field goals.
Andrew VanderTuig paced Lake City with 20 points and three rebounds while Ellian Schichtel had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Hunter Bisballe had 12 points, four steals and six assists while Ben Marion added four points, five rebounds and four assists.
Cam Brasington and Donavin Reagan paced Evart with 12 points apiece.
Lake City is at Beal City today.
