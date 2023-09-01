MANTON — Week by week, they grow a little more.
The better part of that?
They’re winning games.
McBain ran its record to 2-0 with a 21-7 win over Manton in the Highland Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
While the Ramblers have a huge test looming against Beal City in Week 3, McBain coach Pat Maloney is pleased with his team’s progress to this point.
We’re a young team and so we started a bit slower than we had hoped,” he said. “We brought more energy in the second half.
“I was very proud of the effort and proud of the way they buckled down in the second half. We committed to stronger defensive play and shut them out. I thought we were able to inflict some of our physicality on them.”
Manton led 7-0 early before McBain cut it to 7-6 at halftime.
The Ramblers then scored once in the third quarter to go up 14-7 and added another score in the fourth.
For Manton, it was a repeat of the issues that cost the Rangers in a loss to Glen Lake last week.
“In the first half, you can’t fumble the ball three times,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “We had some execution situations that hurt us but I thought we did some good things overall to move the ball.
“Our guys played hard but we have to execute and be cleaner with the ball as a whole. If we can do that, we will be OK.”
Salani also gave McBain credit for taking the air out of the ball in the second half.
“McBain did to us what we try to do to people,” he said. “They maintained long drives and we weren’t able to get possession of the ball very often.”
Bryce Akom paced McBain with 156 yards rushing and one touchdown on 17 carries while Ben Rodenbaugh had 40 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Rodenbaugh was 3 of 5 passing for 34 yards.
Jonathon Sikkema paced the Ramblers defensively with six tackles while Akom had five tackles and recovered a fumble. Caleb Gilde had five tackles and Jager Corliss had three.
Kaleb Musselman scored Manton’s lone touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Logan Baker led the way on the ground with 80 yards while Andrew Phillips had 55 and Leon Barber added 40.
Brenen Salani paced the Rangers defensively with seven tackles and a sack while Rylan Lewis had six tackles. Phillips intercepted a pass while Jackson Schab had a fumble recovery on a punt.
McBain hosts Beal City on Sept. 8 while Manton (0-2) is at Houghton Lake.
