MESICK — It took a while to figure out that curve ball.
And eventually, they took care of business.
Mesick overcame a slow start and beat Marion 47-35 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles slowed the game down to a crawl at times and kept the Bulldogs from getting anything going in transition.
It worked well for a half.
“I thought Marion did a great job throwing a curve ball into the gameplan,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. “They did a good job of slowing it down.
“The second half, we hit some shots and were able to get going.”
Mesick led 13-8 after the first quarter and it was tied at 17-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs were up 31-24 going into the fourth.
“Aadin Yowell and Cole Meyer did a great job of slowing the game down and that gave us a chance,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “I thought Mason (Salisbury) and Cole played a great defensive game. They held the Simmer brothers scoreless in the first half.”
Tyler Sexton paced Mesick with 12 points while Carter Simmer had 11 and Connor Simmer had nine.
Gavin Prielipp led Marion with 12 points while Meyer had eight. Salisbury and Braden Prielipp each had five.
Marion is at Mason County Eastern today while Mesick is at Pentwater on Thursday.
BEAL CITY — Madi Sparks with two free throws with about four seconds left to seal Pine River’s 40-39 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
The Aggies hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final one-point margin.
“It’s always good to get out of Beal City with a win,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
The Bucks led 10-9 after the first quarter before Beal City was up 20-19 at halftime.
Pine River led 33-25 going into the fourth.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 20 points, six blocks and three assists while Sparks had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Avery Sumpter added six points and Amanda Hill had five steals.
The Bucks face Harrison in a Division 3 district contest Monday at Mason County Central.
MARION — Marion kept itself in the conversation for the West Michigan D League girls basketball title as it beat Manistee Catholic 44-34.
The Eagles and Mesick are both 12-4 in league play while the Sabers are 11-3 but have a postponed game against MCE still unscheduled. MHSAA district play begins next week.
“I was happy with the way we played a great team game both offensively and defensively tonight,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. “We had eight kids score tonight.”
Marion led 12-3 after the first quarter and 21-9 at halftime. It was 32-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Harley Bear paced the Eagles with nine points and five rebounds while Jacelyn Moggo added nine points.
Georgia Meyer recorded seven points and 18 rebounds.
Marion hosts Walkerville or Pentwater in a Division 4 district contest on Wednesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley wrapped up the regular season by winning its third straight, a 45-42 victory over Suttons Bay in a Northwest Conference contest.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three steals while Aiden Harrand had seven points, four steals and two assists.
Anna Francisco had six points, seven rebounds, three steals; Avery Matthews six points and six rebounds; and Maddi Sladek seven points and four rebounds.
Buckley faces host Forest Area in a Division 4 district contest on Monday.
