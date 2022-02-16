McBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring visiting Pine River 18-7 on the way to a 66-32 victory in Highland play.
Pine River, playing a tight zone, kept things competitive in the first half and trailed just 25-20 at intermission.
“The girls played a great second half,” noted NMC coach Rich Bennett.
“We were a little flat in the first half and couldn’t hit our shots. In the second half our ball movement was better and we had contributions from all the girls. It was a good win over a good team coming off the hard loss to Lake City.”
Pine River coach Paula Justin liked her team’s first-half effort at both ends but the Bucks were short-handed and could not sustain the same level of play in the second half.
“We had some players out with sickness, so we were down to seven players,” Justin said.
“We played a good half tonight but we just ran out of gas.”
NMC senior post Megan Bennett hit for 23 with 11 boards and four steals. Junior Alaina Rozeveld also recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 boards) while point guard Paige Ebels hit for 12 with six steals and Jada VanNoord and Katie Krick each connected for seven.
Senior Hailey Wanstead hit for 11 to pace the Bucks and dished off four assists. Amanda Hill scored seven with two assists.
Pine River (6-11, 4-9) hosts Roscommon on Thursday. NMC (13-4, 11-4) travels to Marion next Tuesday.
SCOTTVILLE — Marion came out of its “offensive funk” while earning a 54-27 victory at West Michigan D League foe Mason County Eastern.
The Eagles led 18-5, 28-13 and 44-19 at the quarters.
“It was nice to get off to a very good start for a change,” said Marion coach Matt LaGrow.
“We’ve been in an offensive funk lately but we seemed to snap out of it tonight. This was our most complete game of the season.”
Georgia Meyer generated 19 points with 10 boards for a double-double and she also secured four steals. Harley Bear hit for 12 with six rebounds and Jacelyn Moggo made 12 with five boards.
“We played great defensively and got some shots to fall,” LaGrow said. “Hopefully we can keep this going.”
Marion (9-5, 9-4) has a “challenging game” on Thursday when league foe Mesick (12-4, 10-3) comes calling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.