LEROY — Most people spent the holiday break eating a ton of food and spending time with family.
While Brian Goodenow undoubtedly did those things, he also sought to expand his mind by learning new words.
He got to use one he probably didn't want to coming out of the break.
Pine River struggled defensively but got it together in time to beat Farwell 58-53 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles put 30 points on the board in the first half and largely had their way with the Bucks in the second quarter.
"Over the break, I've been reading up on expanding your vocabulary and I learned the word abysmal," Goodenow said. "It applied to our defense in the first half.
"(Farwell) came out with good intensity and sort of punched us in the mouth, especially in the second quarter."
Pine River led 16-12 after the first quarter before the Eagles went on quite a run to take the lead. They got open shots in the lane and from outside, frustrating Goodenow.
The Bucks got their act together, though, and turned up the intensity.
"In the third quarter, I thought we responded very well," Goodenow said. "We had a 25-point third quarter but it was a result of our defense and our intensity."
Pine River outscored Farwell 25-9 in the third to take a 47-39 lead into the fourth.
Marcus Jurik paced the Bucks with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Sasha Huffman had 18 points and nine rebounds. Garett Sumpter had nine key points off the bench while Lane Ruppert dished out six assists.
Pine River (3-1 overall) hosts McBain next Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 45-12.
