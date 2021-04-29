LAKE CITY — After the second match of the four-match Missaukee Cup was played Wednesday at Missaukee Golf Course, the McBain golf team is atop the leaderboard.
McBain won Wednesday's match with a team score of 185, followed by Northern Michigan Christian (212) and Lake City (222). Overall, the Missaukee Cup standings have the Ramblers in first, followed by NMC and then Lake City.
Leading the way for the Ramblers was Bryce Roller and Tucker Vandervelde each with a round score of 43. Matt Utecht had a round score of 48 and Christian Mitchell shot a 51. McBain coach Pat Martine said his team improved by 17 shots from the last match and he couldn't be happier with the direction his team is headed.
Cam Baas shot a 48 for the Comets, while Andrew Eisenga shot 51. Tucker Tossey shot 54 for NMC, while Tristin Hill had a round score of 59.
NMC coach Dave Skinner said the Comets' hitting has been decent, but they need more time to develop a feel around the greens.
"The greatest thing about (Wednesday) was the improvement in team scores from the last round. Between all three teams, the overall scores dropped by 62 strokes from a couple of weeks ago," Skinner said. "That's an incredible improvement for all three schools, something each coach needs to see at this point in the season. We're all getting better."
Lake City coach Travis Hubbard piggybacked on Skinner's comments saying all three teams showed great improvement in a short amount of time.
Teague Helsel’s 51 and Andrew Vandertuig’s round score of 55 paced Lake City. Sam Baron shot a 56 while Kasey Keenan shot a 56.
McBain and NMC will join with Manton in Gladwin at the Sugar Springs Golf Course to take on Gladwin, Pinconning and Sanford-Meridian Thursday. Lake City will host the Terry Thompson Invite on Friday at Missaukee Golf Course.
