I always was a slow learner. Taking half a century to figure out something so simple as the joy of deer scouting, though, is beyond the pale. Anyway, a family history lesson may be in order.
Growing up, I had four siblings. I want to write that they were named Flopsy, Mopsy, etc., but that just wouldn’t be correct. I also had a father who loved to hunt deer. And starting about this time of year or even, maybe, earlier, Dad would drag his family along on evening drives to do some deer looking.
I was an active kid.
Sure, I had my nose stuck in a book a lot. I also, though, spent a lot of time playing ball with my siblings, bicycling, cutting grass and fishing in the river that flowed by our house. I got bored with the evening deer looking, and I hated being in a crowded car. There were five of us kids, remember, and Mom always went along, too. We would all crowd in Dad’s Rambler Deluxe for the trip. Later, even after Dad bought a station wagon, our cars were always uncomfortably crowded.
We saw deer on our excursions, though. Dad would drive the back roads and find herds of them out in farmers’ fields.
Those were the heady days, the late 60s when Michigan’s deer herd had recovered from the disastrous 1952 season. Antlered deer were few. Still, a person could see lots of does and fawns. Dad would stop the car at the edge of whatever dirt road he was on, pick up his binoculars and take a long, leisurely look at the deer far off the road. Then he would pass the binoculars to Mom, and she would look and pass them to whichever child was the closest to her. I often didn’t bother with the binoculars. If the activity is boring to read about, it was even more boring to engage in.
I started hunting deer, of course, as soon as I could. I loved being afield. My scouting, though, consisted of walking through the woods looking at deer trails and looking for scrapes and rubs. Sometimes, I wouldn’t even do much of that. I got complacent. I had a blind that I was confident in. Even those years when I didn’t see a lot of deer, I always knew a buck might come along. Besides, I hunted on a relatively small piece of private property. Unless I started hunting public land, I didn’t have anywhere else to hunt. What good would it do for me to do a lot of scouting? I spent my pre-deer-season time hunting birds and squirrels and fishing — not driving the roads looking at deer miles from my blind.
Then antler point restrictions came to my area. Some people love them; some loathe them. I can sympathize with arguments from both sides and won’t take a public position on them. I know one thing, though: I see a lot more nice racks than I used to.
Last fall, for example, I would see deer with trophy racks often. A couple of monsters walked through my yard one morning. I watched one of my neighbors shoot a big one opening day afternoon. I didn’t get a shot at one, though.
Then, a couple of weeks ago, a little buck began showing up occasionally to feed on apples under a tree in our back yard. One morning on our daily walk, my wife, who was quite a bit ahead of me at the time, saw three bucks, and two of them were very nice, run across the road in front of her. From my vantage point farther back I had seen the deer. I hadn’t noticed their antlers, though.
Then, yesterday, during the evening, I decided to take my dog for a ride. I had been hanging around the house all day, and I thought she was bored.
I hadn’t gone half a mile when I saw three deer standing in a neighbor’s pasture. One of them was a buck. It looked like the one that has been visiting our apple tree.
I went a little farther and saw three bucks running across a hay field. I pegged them for the same three bucks my wife saw the other day. I drove on and counted a dozen deer out in another field. I stopped and stared. I wished I had my binoculars with me.
Right then, I gained a better understanding of my father. It is fun to drive around looking at deer. I will be doing it often now. It took me half a century or so to see the light, but I see it now. As I said, I’m a slow learner.
