CADILLAC — The chance to give back meant something to Paul Seeley.
A Cadillac High School graduate himself, Seeley has been around Viking basketball a good chunk of his life.
From his playing days in the early 90s under Bob Kellogg to watching his daughter Joslyn play the past four years before graduating this spring, it’s safe to say Seeley has spent time in Cadillac’s gym and in facilities across northern Michigan.
He’s not done yet.
Seeley takes over Cadillac’s girls program after Kip Damgard stepped down earlier this spring.
At first, Seeley wasn’t interested.
“I knew that the job had come up but I didn’t really want to be a part of it,” he said. “I had kind of a clean slate after Jozz graduated and I was looking forward to some other things.”
Some more time passed and the job was still available. Initially, Seeley had hoped former McBain coach Tod d Hamlet would step in but an illness in the family limited that opportunity.
So, Seeley, with the help of Dave Simons, Hamlet, Larry Brown and Kevin Gregory, put his name in the mix and got the job.
“Todd talked to me at Jozz’s open house and that this was something I should do,” Seeley said. “I talked with Dave…I hadn’t talked with Dave in quite some time and I apologized for some things.
“I really felt I’ve got a lot to give back yet to the program. We want to create a culture here and I’ve been able to surround myself with a great village of people.”
The Vikings went 9-16 this past season, falling in a Division 2 district final to Big Rapids. They were 8-14 in 2021-22, as well, after a couple of strong seasons with Big North Conference championships and state tournament runs.
Cadillac won 57 games over a three-year span from the 2018-19 season through the COVID-shortened season of 2021 under Mike McLaurin and Damgard.
“I just want to see the program successful again,” Seeley said. “We had a good run for a while and I think we can get there with some basics.
“We’re talking motion offense, boxing out and playing good defense. The coaches are on board because they are basically old-school coaches.”
While Seeley hasn’t specifically coached this group of girls, they are quite familiar with him because of Joslyn’s time in the program.
The group started summer work before school got out and will continue off and on in July before fall sports start in August.
“We found through June that, with this group, if you give them a little bit of confidence, it starts to grow,” Seeley said. “From that standpoint, word is spreading and we’re getting more kids at open gyms.
“Todd told me that in order for girls to play well, they have to feel good about themselves. It’s our job to create an environment where they do.”
• Cadillac Girls Basketball Camp
The Cadillac girls basketball program will hold a youth skills camp July 17-20 at Mackinaw Trail Middle School for anyone interested.
Incoming second through fifth-graders go from 10 a.m. to noon; sixth through eighth-graders go from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and ninth through 12th grade goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Special guests include Ben Simons (2009 CHS grad, Drake University player/alum and professional European league player); Makenna Bryant (2020 CHS grad, current Davenport University player); and Molly Anderson (2021 CHS grad, current Grand Valley state player).
Cost is $45 for second through eighth graders. There is no cost for incoming high school students but you still must register.
Registration is done through www.ticketspicket.com
