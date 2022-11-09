GLADWIN -- Settle down.
Play volleyball.
It's really that simple sometimes.
Yet, for Cadillac this season, it doesn't always go that way.
Especially in the last week.
The Vikings are still alive, though, as they beat Midland Bullock Creek 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18 in a Division 2 regional match Tuesday at Gladwin High School.
The win advances Cadillac (31-10-4 overall) into a regional championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Houghton Lake High School against Cheboygan. The Chiefs beat Kingsford (23-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17) in four sets to advance, as well.
Regardless of the opponent Thursday -- or who they might face next week -- sometimes its just about stepping back, calming down and playing volleyball when things are tight, as they were for a good chunk of Tuesday.
"I just try to get them to settle down when it's tight like that and you know, I've to get myself settled down, too, because me getting riled up doesn't help them," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Sometimes, we just need to take step back and get back to playing how we play.
"Because of the way Bullock Creek plays, that's not anything we've ever seen. It took us awhile to adjust to them even though we practiced against it for a couple of days, it's different in person. I think it was that I think people were thinking too much instead of letting it happen."
While the Lancers play a different defensive formation where the holes are in different spots, Cadillac was its own worst enemy at times in the first set.
The Vikings struggled with their passing and serving and dug themselves a hole. Despite that, Cadillac got it to 22-all late on an ace by Reina McMahon. Bullock Creek got it right back though on a service error for a 23-22 lead. A Lancer ace made it 24-22 and a hit out of bounds by the Vikings sealed it 25-22.
The second set was tight the whole way and there were shades of last week's marathon against Ludington where Cadillac dug itself an 0-2 hole and then had to win three straight. Tied at 20-20, a tip by McMahon made it 21-20 and a Joslyn Seeley kill made it 22-20.
A tip by Seeley pushed it to 23-21 before another kill by the Viking senior captain made it 24-22. An ace by Macey McKeever sealed it at 25-22.
Cadillac took that momentum and really took control of the match early in the third set. The Vikings jumped out to a 6-0 lead and looked like a different team.
That and the aggressive serving is what turned the match, Brines said.
"We had some people step huge and that allowed others to just relax and do their job," Brines said. "Our serving was really big. Karsyn (Kastl) got us some big points and you could see the look on their faces when we jumped out 6-0 in the third set to really establish control.
"We really set the tone at that point."
Cadillac led 11-3 on a tip by Musta and then secured the set and a 2-1 lead on a pair of aces by Seeley.
An ace by Kastl made it 15-10 in the fourth set before a Seeley kill stretched it to 18-12. Battle Creek rallied a little after that but the Vikings were able to finish it for the victory.
Seeley had a monster night, despite being ill since Saturday, as she paced Cadillac with 29 kills, 10 digs and two aces while Musta recorded 22 kills and two blocks.
Cassie Jenema dished out 54 assists, 15 digs, an ace and a block while Brooke Ellens had 20 digs and an ace. Kastl had 12 digs and two aces while McKeever had six digs, four kills and an ace.
Makenzie Johns had six kills and a dig while Reina McMahon had four digs and two kills. Emmy Cox added three digs and an ace.
