CADILLAC — The noise around them didn't derail them from the goal.
Cadillac took care of business, beating Gaylord 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 to secure a share of the Big North Conference volleyball championship Wednesday, the Vikings' seventh straight crown and 15th since 2007.
Cadillac (33-11-1 overall) finishes 9-1 in league play and shares the crown with Traverse City West. The two rivals split their matches this season.
A lot took place on Wednesday for Cadillac with the final regular-season home match. That meant parents night, senior night and the Vikings' Dig Pink Night to raise funds for breast cancer awareness in the area.
"It was a very busy night for the team," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "It was great having a big turnout to support our Dig Pink event.
"We started off a little slow but settled down to take care of business in three. I am super proud of this team for achieving their goal of being Big North champions. I think they were underdogs coming into the season but kept working and got it done."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 11 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces while Mady Smith had five aces, two kills and four digs. Joslyn Seeley had seven kills, an ace, a block and a dig while Caliey Masserang added four kills.
Carissa Musta had five kills, two blocks and three digs while Julia Jezak had three aces, six assists and five digs. Macey McKeever had two aces, a kill and three digs; Karsyn Kastl two aces; and Brooke Ellens three assists and five digs.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season in the Central Montcalm Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-20, 16-25, 25-21. Leading servers for the Vikings were Addi Smith and Cassie Jenema. Reagan Schopieray led the ways defensively, while Adri Beydoun and Taylor Pennoni led the offense.
• Gaylord won the freshman match 25-20, 25-15, 25-18. Katie Hale paced Cadillac offensively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.