CADILLAC — The Memorial Day heat didn’t stop several area athletes from setting meet records at the 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Monday.
Reed City sophomore August Rohde set a meet record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.35. The previous record was 1:57.7, set by Cadillac’s Jake Smith in 2003.
Rohde trailed Manton senior Nolan Moffit for much of the race before pulling ahead late. Going into the race, Rohde said he wanted to go for the record since his personal record was faster than the meet record.
After a tough battle, he accomplished his goal.
“I was trying to hang in there,” he said. “When I saw that he wasn’t getting any farther away from me, and I was gaining on him, I just went for it.”
Rohde also ran with Reed City’s first-place 3200 relay (8:29.73) and second-place 1600 relay (3:32.80) teams. He will now go on to compete at states in the 800, 1600 relay, and 3200 relay.
Buckley senior Nick Simon was part of the school’s record-setting 800 relay team. Buckley ran a 1:31.64, beating Cadillac’s record of 1:31.8 set in 1980.
Despite it not being their best time, Simon said he was excited to break the meet’s 43-yea-old record.
“It wasn’t a PR, so I wasn’t super happy, but it still felt good doing it,” he said.
Individually, Simon finished first in the 200 at 22.84 and was on Buckley’s first-place finishing 1600 relay (3:29.77) team. He is now headed to states and will compete in the 100, 200, 800 relay and 1600 relay.
Lake City senior Rowland Ball was also a big winner at Monday’s meet. Ball earned first place in shot put at 49-feet, 2-inches and in discus at 134-03.
Coming into the discus event, Ball’s entry ranked fifth among his competitors. Ball said his goal was to throw around 132 and set a personal record.
When the dust settled, he was able to go above and beyond his goal.
“It felt good,” he said. “It was a great day to throw.”
“Some of the other kids didn’t have as good of a day, so it ended up just working out that I got first.
Ball is headed to states in shot put. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Michigan Tech University in the fall.
Other track winners included Mesick’s Colton Eckler in the 100 (11.01), Cadillac’s Teegan Baker in 110 hurdles (16.06) and 300 hurdles (41.88), Lake City’s Dayne Blair in the 400 (52.81), Reed City’s Anthony Kiaunis in the 1600 (4:39.09), and Manton’s Robert Dykhouse in the 3200 (10:29.16).
Other field event winners include Manton’s Andrew Phillips in long jump (20-06), Marion’s Braden Prielipp in high jump (6-06) and McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Isaac Bowden in pole vault (13-0).
Cadillac’s 400 relay team took home first place with a time of 44.43.
