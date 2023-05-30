LAKE CITY — Aiden Harrand earned every second she spent in that cooling vest.
And then some.
The Buckley junior standout had herself quite the day at the 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
She started by winning the Paul McMullen Memorial 1,600-meter run in a meet-record time of 4:49.71, shattering the meet record of 4:57.0, set in 2002 by Cadillac’s Katie Erdman.
Harrand wasn’t done yet as she cruised to a win in the 800 at 2:15.43 and will share the record with Erdman, who set it at 2:15.4 in 2002.
Erdman’s record was hand-timed while Harrand’s comes in the era of fully-automatic timing which allows the hundreths of a second to be used. The Cadillac News will honor both records.
Finally, she helped lead the Bears’ 1600 relay team to a second-place finish in 4:18.48.
Harrand certainly knew what the record was in the 1600 but she never dreamed she’d go that fast on a hot and sunny day.
“So I knew it was 4:57 and I thought why not just go for 4:55 and just take a few seconds off,” she said. “And then I got going in the race. My first lap was a 70 and I felt good but I didn’t know how fast I wanted to go. And then I ran a 73 and thought I’ll just keep cruising.
“My coach always said the third lap, you run it’s like your last and then I just held on for the last one. That time was kind of an accident but it was OK.”
After going all out in the 1600, Harrand wasn’t sure how much she had left for the 800 but she made it work.
“I wanted that 800 record, too, but I was hurting after that 4:49,” she said. “It took a lot more out of me than I expected and I didn’t want to go as fast in the 800.”
Harrand is qualified for Saturday’s MHSAA Division 4 State Finals in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 1600 relay. A multiple-time state champion, her goal is the D4 record in the 1600 of 4:54 and see what happens from there.
On the other end of the spectrum, Cadillac junior Hanah Johnson cleaned up in the sprints as she won the 100 dash in 12.86 seconds and the 200 dash in 27.57 seconds.
She also ran a leg of the 800 relay (Emily Anway, Madisyn Lundquist, Avery Meyer) that took first in 1:48.35 and a leg of the 1600 relay that took third in 4:20.29.
After Buckley freshman Brooklynn Frazee scratched the 100 and 200 due to a nagging injury, Johnson was a little more confident.
“It made not push as hard knowing that wasn’t someone right there next to me,” Johnson said. “It was still fun, though.
“It was a hot one so I was honestly just proud to finish today.”
The Vikings’ 800 relay is seeded No. 3 for Saturday’s Division 2 State Finals and Johnson is excited for that.
“We can medal,” she said. “We’re ranked pretty high so hopefully we can medal this year.
“I just want to finish strong.”
Lundquist picked up a pair of individual wins Monday as she won the pole vault at 10-feet, 3-inches and the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 1:00.33.
“I think I am finally starting to put the pieces together that me and Coach Oberhaus have been working on,” Lundquist said. “I feel like I am finally starting to get more muscle memory where those heights like 10 feet and 10-3 are starting to feel easier.”
Lake City’s Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles in 16.64 seconds while McBain’s Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 49.26 seconds.
Cadillac’s Makenzie Johns hit a PR in the shot put at 41-10 while McBain’s Isabel Rozeveld won the discus at 116-8. Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-1 and Manton’s Mattie LaFreniere won the long jump with a PR of 15-3.75.
Cadillac won the 400 relay in 52.74 seconds with the foursome of Anway, Sierra Taylor, Ari Bryant and Meyer while McBain’s team of Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Aubrey VandePol and Peyton Grant won the 1600 relay in 4:10.35.
Cadillac won the 3200 relay in 10:18.77 with the foursome of Ellie Cool, Marisa Mazza, Regan Hill and Brooklynn Brown.
