She's No. 1: Buckley's Harrand wins first XC state title

BROOKLYN — The potential to be great was there.
Aiden Harrand's goal was to go out and do just that.
The Buckley junior got the job done as she took first in a time of 19:05.89 at the MHSAA Division 4 Cross Country State Finals Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
While Harrand has won three individual D4 titles in track, this is her first title in cross country after she took fifth as a freshman and second last year.
"It means quite a lot to me," Harrand said of taking first. "I've put in a lot of work and effort and it's been my biggest goal forever."
Heading into the race as the clear favorite, Harrand was shooting for a 17:42, the Division 4 girls' record but Mother Nature had other plans.
While it was warm and mostly dry, gusty winds hampered runners throughout the 3.1-mile course and made getting any sort of really good time very tough.
"I was shooting for that 17:42 but when we got there, the wind was so bad," Harrand said. "I wanted wanted to finish the race well and go for place."
Harrand led basically from start to finish and started pulling away around the one-mile mark. Oakland Christian's Eliza Keith took second behind Harrand in 19:20.
"I just wanted to go out and run my race," Harrand said. "This is my goal and this is my chance to go out and do my best.
"It felt like a lot of relief winning it, too."
Making the day even better is Buckley's girls qualified as a team after taking second in a regional meet last week. Buckley took 10th overall with 313 points Saturday.
Johannesburg-Lewiston won the state title with 118 points while Hillsdale Academy was second at 151 and Whitmore Lake third at 192.
"It meant a lot having the whole team there," Harrand said. "I was not only running for myself but for my whole team. It felt more comfortable because I wasn't alone out there."
Brooklynn Frazee took 63rd in 21:36, Kinsey Peer 118th in 22:37, Addisen Harrand 123rd in 22:44, Milla Klomp 181st in 24:03, Kayla Milarch 207th in 25:10 and Natalie Holloway 215th in 25:32.
On the boys' side, Buckley's Jackson Kulawiak took 60th in 17:49 while teammate Garrett Ensor took 140th in 18:50.
In the Division 2 race, Cadillac junior Nolan Nixon earned all-state status as he took 13th in 16:09 and fellow junior Gabe Outman took 146th in 17:41.
"Nolan ran an outstanding race considering he finished 51st last year at states to 13th and all-state this year," Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley said. "You could just see Nolan growing in confidence all season with his race at the Big North Conference meet all the way to states. He has developed into a superior runner and we can't wait to see what comes next.
"Gabe ran with a lingering injury but still managed to have a solid performance. This being his first race on the big stage will only help him prepare for next season."
In the D2 girls' race, Cadillac competed as a team after taking third in a regional meet. Otsego won the title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids was second at 98 and the Vikings 21st with 484 points.
"The ladies put in an excellent effort, taking 21st which was up numerous spots from last year and they've got a brighter future," O'Malley said. "The Cadillac cross country family will truly miss Ellie Cool, Regan Hill and Michael Gottleber for all their effort, leadership and super qualities they brought to our team this year.
"We will miss them dearly, thank them and wish them a happy next step in life."
Brooklyn Brown paced Cadillac with a 43rd-place finish in 19:39. Cool took 106th in 20:35, Hill 150th in 21:06, Marisa Mazza 188th in 21:44, Avery Mickelson 211th in 22:23, Cate Brown 234th in 23:36 and Hanah Johnson 245th in 24:31.
In the Division 3 boys' race, Reed City competed as a team after finishing second in a regional. Hart won the title with 116 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 147 and the Coyotes sixth at 264.
Sophomore August Rohde earned all-state honors, taking 18th in 16:36. Ryan Allen took 31st in 16:55, Anthony Kiaunis 84th in 17:40, Ty Kailing 108th in 17:55, Aaron Allen 170th in 18:27, Paul Saladin 193rd in 18:50 and Mason Dozier 215th in 19:19.
Individually, Lake City's Paxton Hall took 40th in 17:15 while teammate Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho took 59th in 17:24. Manton's Logan Patrick took 66th in 17:28.
In the girls' race, Nora Smoes took 78th in 20:58 while Manton's Chloe Colton took 95th in 21:15 and teammate Hadley Saylor was 108th in 21:24. Pine River's Elizabeth Rigling took 149th in 22:01.
