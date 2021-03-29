CADILLAC — There's little doubt it's just a game.
There are times, though, when one game means a little bit more.
There's a rivalry that's simmered for more than a decade.
There's the chance to make up for never getting the chance to win a title in 2020.
There's other reasons, too, this one meant more.
It's also why this one will be hard to put behind them.
Cadillac watched an eight-point lead disappear as Ludington went on a late 10-0 run to beat the Vikings 37-35 in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball district final Saturday.
Oriole freshman David Shillinger capped the comeback with a pull-up jumper at the elbow with about two seconds remaining in regulation.
Cadillac's subsequent inbounds didn't work out and it was shockingly over.
Tight the whole way, the Vikings had built a 35-27 lead on a jumper by Jaden Montague with 3:21 remaining.
Those were the last points Cadillac would score.
"I thought we executed and our kids didn't do anything wrong," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We played exactly like we asked them to play, for the most part, for 29 minutes of that game.
"When Ludington was down and had to put some pressure on, I felt like we let our kids down by not getting them in the right spots to handle that. We got sped up, were forced into playing faster than we wanted to play, made some key mistakes and in doing so, we let them back in the game."
A pair of free throws by Brady McLaurin tied the game midway through the third quarter and then Teegan Baker gave Cadillac its first lead on a 3-pointer at 26-23 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
Viking junior Cole Jenema opened the fourth quarter with a thundering one-handed dunk to push it to 28-23 with 26 seconds gone but Cadillac missed chances to extend the lead on subsequent missed layups.
Jenema made it 31-25 on a three-point play with 5:05 left and followed that up with two free throws for a 33-27 lead with 4:47 remaining.
Montague's shot made it eight but scramble mode began soon after that.
A pair of Ludington free throws made it 35-29 with 3:05 left. That was followed by a missed free throw and another Oriole bucket that made it 35-33.
A Viking turnover with 55.1 seconds to go led to a pair of Shillinger free throws that tied the game with 40.2 seconds to go.
Cadillac turned the ball over on the following inbounds as the Vikings couldn't corral the pass, it rolled down the sideline and a player touched it while — questionably — stepping out of bounds with 32.7 seconds left.
Ludington ran the clock down, called timeout with 6.3 seconds left and set up Shillinger for the game-winning shot.
"The kid hit a tough pull-up from the elbow and I thought Brady was right with him," Benzenberg said. "The kid's really good for a freshman.
"It never should have come down to that, though. We should have been able to put it away. We'll live with the results but we'll learn from it for sure."
Jenema paced Cadillac with 23 points.
It marked the final game for seniors Evan Borr, McLaurin, Austin Abram, Colin Hess and Bryce Bengelink.
Cadillac finished 10-7 and while that's not a stellar year, it's more than what some thought they'd get amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We talked early in the year when we finally got together and could actually guard each other," Benzenberg said. "We started practice by saying what we are grateful for. We are appreciative of being able to be there because it was taken away from us the year before.
"To be able to play 17 games, at least our seniors got a season. It certainly didn't end the way we wanted it to end. Those seniors have nothing to hand their heads about. Their chapter of Cadillac baskebtall is a really, really good one. The adversity that those seniors dealt with over the last 18 months is a success in my book whether we won or lost tonight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.