CADILLAC — The good news is that their goals are still in front of them.
The not-so-good news is this is one they’d rather forget.
Quickly.
Cadillac, playing without senior standout Cole Jenema due to COVID-19 protocols, struggled through a very poor night shooting and dropped a 35-28 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference boys basketball game Thursday night.
The Vikings (7-3 overall) are still atop the jumbled league standings as teams have played an uneven number of games to date with illness-induced postponements.
Despite the loss, Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg reminded his team that very few championships are won or lost in mid-January.
“Everything we want is still right in front of us,” he said. “We lost nothing tonight.
“This will just make it a little tougher.”
Things were certainly tough for Cadillac on Thursday.
With Jenema’s more than 20 points per game taken out of the lineup, it was up his teammates to try and pick up the slack.
While they did that at times, a bad shooting performance truly hindered the effort as the Vikings were just 2 of 21 from beyond the arc.
“Take Cole’s 20 points off the board and we had a figure out a way,” Benzenberg said. “We couldn’t have picked a worse night to shoot bad.
“I feel like even without Cole, our numbers are typically much better than that.”
Cadillac led 10-7 after the first quarter but scored just two points in the second quarter and trailed 15-12 at halftime.
It was 20-20 going into the fourth quarter. Tied at 26 midway through the fourth, West took the lead for good on a bucket that made it 28-26.
A putback by the Titans the next time down made it 30-26 with 1:56 left and Cadillac could get no closer.
“From a defensive standpoint, we did pretty well,” Benzenberg said.
“We’ve got a couple of guys battling a bug, too, but we battled through and I thought our young kids played well.”
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists while Gavin Goetz added five points.
The Vikings are at Ludington on Tuesday.
• TC West won the freshman game 63-16. Anden Cole and Coby Franklin led Cadillac with four points apiece.
