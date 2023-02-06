TRAVERSE CITY — They both found a lot of positives to work with.
They both found negatives to work on.
Either way, both Cadillac and Northern Michigan Christian got to be a part of something a little special — and exciting — Saturday with the first Northern Michigan Showcase at St. Francis High School.
The Comets tipped the 10-team event off with a 59-52 loss to Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s while the Vikings played the penultimate game — a 74-46 loss to Grand Blanc.
While both teams walked away with losses, getting the chance to play really good competition and learn more about what they themselves need to work on, meant a lot as the state tournament starts one month from today.
The good news for Cadillac is it won’t see anyone or anything like Grand Blanc for quite some time in the Division 2 state tournament. The Bobcats have been in the D1 state finals the last two seasons and won the title in 2021.
They’ve also got Mr. Basketball candidate RJ Taylor running the point with Tae Boyd backing him up. Grand Blanc finished the game with five players in double figures.
While those two were as good as advertised, it was the quickness and athleticism Cadillac needed to play against if it wants to compete deep into March.
The Bobcats were certainly that and it wasn’t lost on Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg.
“We can’t simulate the speed in which they cover the ball or the speed in which they drop down and help if we got a step on a defender so that was good for us to see,” Benzenberg said. “Like I asked our guys in the locker room after the game … are we going to get better more from this game or from the game Thursday when we went to Alpena and won by 30?
“We all said this game. Even though we got the doors knocked off of us, we will be better for having gone through this in playing with the physicality, the strength and the speed of that team. They’ve been to the state finals two years in a row for a reason.”
Cadillac led 5-3 after a Riley Wade 3-pointer early in the first quarter before Grand Blanc went on a 13-0 run to take charge at 16-5 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats were up 21-13 after the first eight minutes of play.
The one disappointing thing for Benzenberg was his team’s inability to quickly punch back once Grand Blanc landed that first big blow.
“I think midway through that first quarter to midway through the second quarter, I felt like we ran away with our tails between our legs,” he said. “From there, though, I was happy with their fight and we started to execute some things all right.”
Grand Blanc led 42-24 at halftime and 61-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Two big things stuck out for Benzenberg that Cadillac can fix going forward.
“We have won the rebounding battle pretty much every game but it’s not necessarily because we’re doing it technically right,” he said. “It’s because we’re longer so we’ve been able to jump teams.
“Tonight, we did not put bodies on people like we do in practice. When you play lower competition, you don’t have to do that and you still get away with it.
“When you play teams like this or somebody that we might see in a district or a regional or quarterfinal game, those little tiny things will jump up and bite you. We gave up too many kick-out threes because our length has always been able to catch up to it. Those are the two things I am taking away.”
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac (13-2) with 14 points while Jaden Montague and Davin Brown each had seven.
Boyd paced the Bobcats (14-2) with 14 points while Taylor and Bryce O’Meara each had 13.
The Vikings host Traverse City Central on Friday.
The day started with NMC and St. Mary’s, a rematch of last season’s Division 4 regional final won by the Eagles.
St. Mary returned more of that team that made it to the semifinals before falling to Ewen-Trout Creek and added sharpshooting transfer Drew Thompson to the lineup, as well.
The Comets, meanwhile, lost standout Trevin Winkle to graduation but have a lot of pieces back and could see St. Mary again in another regional final.
That being said, NMC had its doors kicked in a little bit by rival McBain Friday night in a key Highland Conference contest.
That left coach Kyle Benthem wanting to see how his team responded, regardless of the result, to playing another strong opponent.
“The biggest thing I talked to the kids about is just kicking the nerves,” Benthem said. “I thought we had too many nerves.
“We’ve been looking forward to this doubleheader and (Friday night) we fell apart. I told them today, get the nerves out. We’re done with it and we don’t need it. Whatever happens, happens but we need to compete and learn. When we’re so nervous, we’re not learning. We kept the nerves in check and learned a lot about ourselves.”
NMC went toe-to-toe with St. Mary’s early as the Eagles led 15-13 after the first quarter but it was the second quarter that provided the difference.
The Eagles got hot from the outside and took advantage of NMC not closing out quickly on the perimeter to lead 33-22 at halftime.
St. Mary’s finished the game with 11 3-pointers.
“The first half, they hit a lot of shots,” Benthem said. “The second half, we adjusted our defense a little bit and they still hit a few shots that killed us but we defended the perimeter a little better.”
The Eagles led 45-37 going into the fourth quarter and the Comets never quite went away. They got the deficit to five and six points a couple of times but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 19 points while Brant Winkle scored 17 and Nate Eisenga had eight.
Thompson paced St. Mary’s with 20 points while Jerry Schaub and Dylan Barnowski each had 13.
