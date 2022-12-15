CADILLAC — They won a pair of matches — and got to show themselves off to their school.
Cadillac swept Manton and Shepherd in a pair of non-conference matches that were part of an assembly Wednesday at Cadillac High School.
The Vikings beat the Rangers 66-18 in front of their classmates and then beat the Bluejays 60-22 to wrap things up. Manton also beat Shepherd 42-34.
“It was nice to pick up a pair of wins at home,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “We bumped up a lot of our lineup due to some injuries and the team still got the job done.
“We’ll get a couple of hard practices in before a tough individual tournament Saturday in Grayling.”
Scoring two wins apiece for Cadillac were Dominic Treiber at 120 pounds, Maveric Hoffert at 132 and 138, Ethan Burrows at 138 and 144, Carter Lewis at 165, Justin Paszkowski at 190, Seth Dilley at 215 and Shawn Paszkowski at 285.
It was also a good day for Manton.
“Overall, our kids wrestled great,” coach Chad Weston said. “We’re getting better every day. Our wrestlers fight and never give up.
“We had a close match with a very tough Shepherd team but we got wins when we needed them. Summer Cook came up with a huge pin at 106 to seal the victory.”
Scoring two wins each were Cook at 106 and David Mullin at 175.
Chloe Colton (113), Nolan Winsett (120), Haidyn Nelson (126), Mark Mullin (132), Jacob Shively (190), Kavan Weinrick (215) and Todd Cole (285) each won a match.
The Rangers are at the Hart Invitational on Saturday.
WHITTEMORE — Pine River’s female wrestlers took part in the Craig Funch Memorial Meet Wednesday afternoon at Whittemore-Prescott.
Funch was a longtime coach at W-P who passed away after a battle with cancer.
“I was very impressed with how our girls wrestled,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “With very little experience and a large and loud crowd on hand, they were undoubtedly dealing with nerves but managed to go out and perform very well.
“Special thanks to Whittemore staff and students that planned this event and created an outstanding atmosphere for high school sports.”
Pine River’s girls split six matches with the host Cardinals as Kristin Nelson, Maddie Morris and Lillian Pylman scored victories.
Nelson and Madelynne Sterly scored wins over Ogemaw Heights, as well.
Pine River’s girls are at Traverse City West for an invitational on Dec. 22.
