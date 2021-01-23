DETROIT — Their window of opportunity was there.
Yet, as quickly as it opened, it closed again.
And when it closed, it stayed shut.
Detroit Country Day put the clamps on Cadillac defensively and beat the Vikings 13-0 in the MHSAA Divison 4 football state championship game Friday at Ford Field.
The Vikings, trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, drove to the Yellowjackets' 32-yard line but a 4th-and-4 pass missed its intended target and that largely sealed it with a little more than six minutes remaining and all of the momentum on the other side of the field.
Cadillac got the ball back one more time but couldn't get much going and Country Day ran out the clock.
Viking junior quarterback Aden Gurden was one of the players taking it rough after the game with tears in his eyes over what might have been.
"We came into this game thinking we could beat this team and I still think, right now, we could," he said. "We just couldn't execute anything."
A lot of that came thanks in part to a Detroit Country Day defense that has now shut out three straight opponents — North Branch, Williamston and Cadillac — since the playoffs resumed Jan. 9.
"They were just always there," Gurden said. "You turn your head, they've got a guy there so it had to be quick. Running a play, if you made a mistake, it's over."
Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said it wasn't anything special Country Day was doing defensively, but it came down to good players making plays.
"We had the talk at halftime that it had nothing to do with scheme," he said. "They ran a basic front but they just have some dudes up front and we struggled with it.
"They got us out of our game and good teams can do that. Hopefully, we can learn from this."
Cadillac totaled just 140 yards on the ground and zero yards passing.
The positive side of the coin is that the Viking defense kept the team in the game.
Cadillac kept Country Day off the scoreboard in the first quarter and then withstood two goal-to-go situations in the second quarter. The Vikings forced a pair of Yellowjacket field goals from 19 and 26 yards respectively, and it was just 6-0 at halftime.
Mallory couldn't say enough about how well the Vikings played defensively.
"I am extremely proud of them," he said. "They played a good game, but like I said, it's all three phases of the game that we need to execute.
"Tonight, we consistently executed in one and at times, executed in the others but not consistently enough to be successful."
Country Day finished with 132 yards on the ground and 106 yards through the air for 238 yards of total offense.
Cadillac's bend-but-don't-break defense cracked a little bit more in the third quarter and it was too much for the Vikings to overcome.
The Yellowjackets mounted a drive and capped it on a 4-yard run by Gabe Winowich that put Country Day up 13-0 with 5:27 remaining in the quarter.
Cadillac didn't stop fighting, though, as its ensuing drive was kept alive a couple of different times with big third- and fourth-down plays by Gurden and Chris Reinhold.
A 3-yard run by Gurden got it to the Country Day 32-yard line. Gurden tried to get the ball to Derek Rood for the first down but he was covered tightly and the pass fell incomplete.
The Vikings mounted one more drive that reached midfield but was stopped there.
Collin Johnston led the rushing attack with 53 yards on four carries while Kaleb McKinley had 39 yards on 10 carries.
Johnston led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Noah Cochrane had eight and Keenan Suminski added six.
