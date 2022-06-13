HOLTON — The triple to start the game was great.
The issue was they had only three hits after it the rest of the way.
Mesick struggled offensively and some untimely errors in the sixth inning didn’t help as Onekama beat the Bulldogs 4-1 in a Division 4 softball regional contest Saturday at Holton High School.
The loss ends Mesick’s season at 18-4 overall.
Onekama went on to beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 13-5 in the regional final and advances to face Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in a state quarterfinal contest Tuesday in Cadillac.
Despite the loss, Mesick coach Steve Coger was quite proud of a team that went unbeaten through West Michigan D League play and won a district title by beating Marion.
“We had a great season and I feel bad for our seniors,” he said. “I am very proud of all of our girls.”
After watching St. Mary’s knock out Pentwater in Saturday’s first game, the Bulldogs were feeling good about their chances to hoist a regional trophy.
They knew what they were facing in Onekama pitcher Sophie Wisniski through travel ball but it was Wisniski who got the better of the Bulldogs and pitcher Kelsey Quiggin.
“I knew if we didn’t put the bat on the ball, it would be a big problem,” Coger said. “Kelsey pitched great, too.”
Mesick’s only run came in the top of the first inning when Quiggin tripled to lead off the game and later scored on an Onekama error on a Mattie Akom grounder.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when Wisniski reached on a two-base fielding error and then scored on an error in the infield to make it 1-1.
Mesick’s best opportunity to retake the lead came in the top of the sixth with the top of the lineup for the final time. Quiggin led off with a single and then stole second. She reached third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Akom but the next batter grounded out and the threat was over.
“We got Kelsey on and couldn’t push her across,” Coger said. “That would have changed everything, honestly.
“I should have sent her (on the steal) one batter earlier.”
Onekama made its move in the bottom of the sixth and it all came with two outs.
A one-out walk put the first runner on and she scored on a double off the bat of Wisniski for the Portagers’ only earned run of the game.
Wisniski scored on a Mesick error for a 3-1 lead and a single to left produced the fourth run.
Quiggin took the tough-luck loss, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
Quiggin paced Mesick with two hits while Maddy Spoor and Isabelle Terry each had one.
HARBOR SPRINGS — Most figured it would be a close game.
Boy, were they right.
Traverse City St. Francis edged Reed City 1-0 in a Division 3 regional final Saturday at Harbor Springs High School.
The Gladiators went on to get mercied by Standish-Sterling 11-0 in the afternoon state quarterfinal.
Reed City finishes the season at 22-16-1.
St. Francis scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth and then held on for the win.
Xavier Allen took the loss for the Coyotes, allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings of work. Noah Morgan started and pitched a gem, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.
Allen had two hits, including a double; Max Hammond two hits; Isaiah Moore a hit; Isaac Williams a hit; and Bryce Wein two hits.
