CADILLAC — Winning is great but it's not the only thing that matters.
Really, it's not even that high on their list.
It's more about learning to be comfortable with yourself, having fun and making life-long friendships.
Those are things that mean even more.
For Cadillac High School senior Emilia Nelson and sophomore Becca Jacobson, that's the truth.
Both girls are part of Single Track Sisters, a group of girls training on and racing fat bikes, and both took part in the fifth annual Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race Saturday at the Cadillac Pathway.
Nearly 300 racers from all over the region and state competed in the race. Seven members of Single Track Sisters — Nelson, Jacobson, Emily Ross, Jordan Rogers, Julianna Balbuena, Issy Cole and Peace Odiase — competed in the event.
Nelson finished the Intermediate race (14 miles) in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 22 seconds which was good for first in her age group but there's a lot more to it.
"I got into Single Track Sisters because my friend said her mom is part of this bike team that's just starting and I think you'd be a great fit for it even though that friend wasn't on the team," Nelson said. "I said I'd check it out and I thought it sounded scary but it's really not. You come in and everyone's really nice.
"I've been on the team for about a year and a half now so this is my second time at this race."
Single Track Sisters — led by Kamie Wade — trains three times a week with everything from strength training to drill work to just riding for fun and adventure.
"We train for a race but it's all for fun," Nelson said. "If you don't have fun at a race, you're not racing right.
"I love it because you can just go out on the trails and you forget about everything. You really focus on the trail and I don't know what it is about focusing on the trail or focusing on a specific activity that helps your mind release everything. Once you get comfortable with the trail, you can just think things through that are troubling you and let them go. Sometimes after school, I don't want to go biking and everybody says can we just not go biking today? Once we're done, we're all in really good moods and we're happy because we have fun doing it because of the adventure and the thrill. Not everyone gets a chance like that."
Spending at least three days a week and races around each other, the bonds this team has formed are special.
"These are going to be our lifelong friends," Nelson said. "We had one person graduate from last year and she came back today. It felt like she didn't even leave…she's just that close to us."
Jacobson had ridden fat bikes before becoming a part of Single Track Sisters but it's given her a whole new outlet and friendships with girls she might not have known otherwise.
"I'd been fat biking for a couple of years with my parents before I joined the team," she said. "I joined about a year ago and since then, I've been biking a lot more often and I've gotten more joy out of it because of the connections I make with all of these knew people that I might not talk to otherwise.
"I really didn't have anything in common with them and I was kind of surprised by just how much we connected just through this one shared experience and how much different people can come together for something like this. They made me comfortable with myself, my abilities and being around them."
Jacobson finished the Intermediate course in 1:43:53.
Single Track Sisters competes in a couple of summer races, the Bear Claw Epic in the fall and then tries to do a winter race series.
And yet, it's not about winning but improving.
"I really just enjoy finding my own lane and working on improving myself and not necessarily competing with everyone around me," Jacobson said. "There's not as much pressure to beat someone but to just beat my last time."
