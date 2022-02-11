I kept seeing Facebook posts about guys spending overnights on Lake Mitchell and Cadillac in their ice fishing shanties.
That sounded intriguing. While I’ve spent many nights on fishing trips sleeping in a tent, it was always on land — never on the ice. And that led me to visit Joe Hartoon on Lake Cadillac.
His shelter was easy to find — it was the biggest one out there. Joe unzipped the door and I stepped inside. From a windy 20-degree lake environment, I entered a living area that was 60 degrees.
His shelter, Clam X 600 Thermal, is 96 square feet with a diameter of 11 ½ feet. The walls appear to be quilted — insulated so well Joe told me that the heater burns surprisingly little propane. More than half of the floor surface area was covered with rubber interlocking tiles. A cot with a sleeping bag and blankets was up against one wall. I began to see why Joe thought of this as his home on the ice.
His space heater doubles as a stove. With a grate on top he does simple meals. Hot dogs and tacos are his favorites.
With that heater running all night, I had concerns about air quality but Joe showed me the carbon monoxide detector up on one wall and noted that he always has several vents open.
Bathroom needs are met with a bucket and plastic bags.
“If you bring it out, you pack it in,” Joe told me. “Sometimes I have another bag filled with peoples’ litter that I pick up. This is a fishing site, not a dump.”
I wondered how much sleep he actually got out there.
“I sleep most of the night. The bite usually tapers off shortly after dark. Oh, there might be some action around 9 and occasionally I’ve caught fish around 3, but mostly the fish aren’t active until dawn,” he said.
About the only thing that disturbs his sleep is snowmobiles.
“It can be a little scary when you hear snowmobiles racing around, but this tent has reflective tape on its sides so it stands out. Some add a beacon that lights up after dark,” he added.
Talking with Joe piqued my interest so the next week I was back out on Lake Cadillac talking with DJ Goines and his son Wesley. His shelter was similar size to Joe’s but made by Otter. I sat down next to the space heater, a model called a BuddyFlex. In addition to putting out heat, when it’s meal time DJ plugs in a small stove.
“I have had some good meals off that stove,” said DJ. “Brats, steak... we’ve even done fish. Fresh caught, cooked on the ice, You can’t beat that.
“But it’s easy to do take out. I just make a call and meet the guy at the boat landing with my pizza or sub sandwich.”
Anglers fishing at night, I learned from Joe and DJ, apply different techniques.
“We use glow lures,” said DJ. “I charge them in a Glowcup and they will give off light for hours. There’s also tiny tubes that work like miniature glow sticks that you can add to your bait. For tipups I use lighted ones in the dark. But they’ve got a new style called Blue Tipz that I’m going to get. When the flag goes up, that triggers a bluetooth sensor that calls your phone.”
The only problem DJ’s has had night fishing is losing rods.
“I will be lying on my cot and the rod laying on the ice will get a bite and before I can get to it, it goes down the hole. Now I’ve got rods that when they get a bite, the drag loosens, and the reel rattles as line is pulled off. I also tie the rod to a chair to make sure it doesn’t take off,” he said.
Most years, both Joe and DJ told me they spend four to eight nights out and have spent weekends on the ice, going out on Friday and not coming in until Sunday.
“That makes sense,” said DJ.
“The fish often bite best at dawn and as it’s getting dark. You don’t want to have be setting up or taking down then, you want to be fishing. If you’re going to be fishing there the next day, why not just stay out all night.”
As DJ told me, “I love ice fishing. Sleeping out on the lake just gives me more time to fish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.