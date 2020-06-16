Bryce Bengelink was more than ready to resume working out with teammates.
So much so that the Cadillac High School senior did it twice on Monday.
Once at 9 a.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.
Bengelink has kept himself motivated to work out since school closed for the year in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic but it was nice to have some friends along for the ride on Monday.
"Most definitely," Bengelink said about seeing teammates and classmates Monday. "It's extra work. It's going to help me in the long run and I think it can help our team if a lot of us can come twice a day."
Cadillac athletic director said more than 130 student-athletes in grades 9-12 took advantage of Monday's workouts. That was a pleasant surprise to see that many kids.
"I was very surprised and pleased with the numbers that we've had today," he said. "I think we've seen kids from every sport.
"To have that many kids out tells me two things. One, they were anxious to get out and two, the coaches have been communicating with them and making sure they're taking advantage of this. That's getting them to the point where they're ready to come back instead of coming in cold turkey with what the coaches need them to do."
Monday's workouts were simple in nature but there were likely some sore bodies this morning, especially if kids hadn't done much working in the last three months.
Each session went through a group warm-up and then broke into groups to work with jump ropes, medicine balls and body-weight drills like donkey kicks, planks and V-kicks.
"It's nice to see that the coaches have accepted that we need to ease these kids in with the simple stuff we're doing," Bryant said. "It's all been working and it's been a good day."
Student-athletes had their temperatures checked upon arrival Monday and then were asked a serious of health questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms and if they'd been around anyone who'd tested positive for the disease.
Once coaches and kids found a rhythm, that took very little time.
"Just like when you're doing anything that's new, you're going to find some shortcuts and things you can do to make it easier as you go along," Bryant said. "We talked after the morning and made some modifications to help later in the day."
The plan is to go again twice on Wednesday and twice on Thursday with morning and evening sessions at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Some of the activities will vary in intensity as the week goes on.
The morning session goes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the evening goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for most sports. Football begins at 5:30 p.m.
Bryant and athletic trainer Brandon Parcell will work with coaches to re-evaluate at the end of the week to see what the needs are going forward. Bryant expects coaches to break into their individual teams beginning June 22 and do more sport-specific work.
Competition is still banned by the MHSAA but things are changing quickly as the state of Michigan continues to do things right when it comes to the coronavirus.
The hope is that as the summer goes along, some competition can come back and then fall sports will be allowed to proceed as "normal" when practices are slated to begin the week of Aug. 10.
Bengelink said he's staying on an even keel about the possibility of losing football as a senior but he's still hopeful.
"I'm trying to not think that we're definitely going to have a season but I am confident that we will have a season," he said.
