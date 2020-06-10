Slow and steady: Schools move toward resuming sports

We're starting to realize the more we know is really the less we know.
Confused?
It's OK. We all are.
Facing a global health pandemic for the first time in more than a century has made us realize that we control very little.
And as we try to move forward with things we regard as part of normal life — like schooling and prep sports — it's important to remember that patience is a virtue, that we're in a better place than we were in mid-March and that while you think there are answers, those solutions can change in a heartbeat.
The good news, though, is under MHSAA guidance, K-12 school districts are moving forward with the resumption of sports.
That doesn't guarantee anything this fall because no one can tell you if we'll be playing games starting in August.
What it does mean is you can get your high school kids out of the house and back into sports-related activities.
Cadillac Area Public Schools administration and its coaches have put together a comprehensive plan to begin workouts on Monday, June 15.
That satisfies the MHSAA requirements of the 2019-20 academic year being over (Cadillac's last day is June 10) and K-12 schools in Regions 6 and 8 being re-opened under phase 5 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start plan.
Some of the keywords in all of this are safety, flexibility, responsibility and patience. That means there are no dates as to when schools like Cadillac move forward in the MHSAA guidelines. That only happens when each district talks it over, talks to the local health department and talks to the MHSAA.
Step one in Cadillac is bringing kids and coaches back together starting Monday.
"When the governor came out and said we had a little bit more freedom to get out in larger groups, while still maintaining the distancing and things of that nature, we started to put some things together," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "Our initial thoughts were to establish some athletic sites around our facilities, establish a protocol where kids have to check in each day and go from there with workouts."
Starting Monday, each student-athlete will have their temperature checked with a touchless thermometer, asked a series of questions about their health that day and whether they've been in contact with anyone who is COVID-19 positive.
If student-athletes are asymptomatic and register a temperature lower than 100.4 degrees, they'll be cleared to work out.
If they've got a fever or 100.4 or higher, they'll be held out and re-tested after a bit of time has passed. If the temperature stays high — or they've answered yes to any of the COVID-19 questions — they will be immediately sent home and the parents/guardians contacted as to what the next steps are regarding testing, quarantine and a return to working out.
Once all coaches and kids are cleared, certified athletic trainer Brandon Parcell and Cadillac High School strength and conditioning teacher Steve Myers will lead students-athletes through socially-distanced workouts. Those will be things like upper- and lower-body conditioning, core workouts, stretching, warm-ups and cool-downs.
In the next day or two, Bryant and his coaches will decide whether they'll have Parcell and Myers run the workouts or if it will be a hybrid where they warm-up and cool-down together but each sport can go off to their own areas for small-group workouts.
"Our biggest challenge right now is finding out what works best for everybody because we have some coaching staffs that have a certain philosophy that they want to have 100 percent ownership of their program and I don't blame them," Bryant said. "As a former head coach, I know you feel in control and want to have things done.
"We have some coaches that are open to us being able to do a little more on our end as far as the athletic department and then allow them to do some more things along the way."
Workouts will run for approximately 90 minutes each day with one offered in the morning and another in the evening to accommodate schedules and the weather.
The whole point is to take it slow and work the kids back into shape.
"We have a lot of kids who haven't done a lot of stuff in the last three months and the one thing we're trying to stress is that we don't have to be in a hurry," Bryant said. "We want to do this right.
"We don't want to mess up July and August for ourselves by doing something too quick in June, especially when we've just gotten the green light."
Bryant anticipates being able to use the high school and junior high weight rooms the week of June 22. Groups will be limited to 20 or less with distancing in place and there will be no high-volume lifting as most student-athletes haven't lifted since they maxed in late February for the end of the second trimester.
Parents are encouraged to contact the athletic department if they've got concerns and Bryant said they're certainly within their rights if they don't feel it's safe for their son or daughter to be back in a group situation.
Updates will be posted to cadillacvikings.org and to the Cadillac Athletics Facebook page.
"We want to make sure all of our stakeholders are safe," Bryant said. "We don't want the kids bringing something home to mom and dad or grandma and grandpa.
"We're going to follow every precaution put out by the health department, the MHSAA and the state health department."
And know it could change at any moment.
"The one thing I explained to our coaches is we have to be flexible," Bryand said. "We have to be able to quickly advance or quickly retreat.
"It's a fluid situation."
