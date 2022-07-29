Snake handler? Nope, not me

I’m not sure what planted the idea in my head that snakes were scary.
Maybe it was, as a kid, watching a rattlesnake snatch a rodent on Disney’s “The living Desert” film or seeing a cobra leap on and kill the bad guy at a Saturday Matinee at our local theater.
Those cinematic exposures may have set me up for my first real life encounter with a water snake while I was fishing Egypt Creek. I was maybe 11 years old, crouching in the grass watching my my line drift under a bank. Then, a water snake appeared swimming toward me cutting s-shaped curves in the current as it approached.
Seeing the reptile, I frantically I reeled my bait in and stumbled backward. I don’t think the snake even realized I was there.
Wanting to put some distance between myself and that creature, I quickly walked away. When I came to a barbed wire fence, I pressed the wire down with one hand, lifted my leg over, did a hop and dropped my foot on a snake. I jumped. Both feet came off the ground. I let go of the wire, dropping crotch first onto that barbwire saddle.
All thoughts of the snake instantly disappeared as I painfully struggled to extract myself from the wire.
The incident resulted in no physical injury, but left me with some real anxiety about snakes.
I continued to return to Egypt Creek, the brook trout fishing was too good to pass up, but I always was alert for snakes — never taking a step without checking the ground ahead. If I saw one, I would backtrack or give it a wide berth as I circled around. But if I didn’t see the snake until it appeared at my feet, I’d jump back, often uttering a cry.
An embarrassing reaction for a guy wanting to look cool to his peers. Or his campers. As a camp counselor, I spent a tons of time with kids on hikes and camping trips. You’re the role model — supposed to be the guy everyone looks up to. Freaking out over a snake was not a good look.
Michigan is home to 18 species of snakes. The only poisonous one — the Eastern Massasagua rattlesnake — is rarely seen and is on the endangered species list. It’s usually less than two feet long and its venom isn’t that lethal compared to others. Also known as “swamp rattlers,” they spend the vast majority of their time in year-round wetlands hunting mice, their primary prey.
Other species of snakes do bite, but only if provoked. There is no way you will get chased or ambushed by one.
Just as I was starting to get comfortable knowing that I was safe from Michigan snakes, I joined the Army and ended up stationed in Texas — ground zero when it comes to poisonous snakes.
As photographer, I spent much time in the field, where I had encounters with copperheads, water moccasins and western diamondback rattlers, all having lethal bites.
My most dramatic snake experience occurred while photographing a brush fire. I was running and saw movement in the grass underfoot. Leaping over the creature, I noted it was a large snake with black squares on its back. A Western Diamond-back rattlesnake for sure.
Other soldiers, seeing me jump, raced over and one dispatched the snake with a machete. I got a good photo of the decapitated snake and realized that I was now able to be in the presence of snakes without getting emotional.
I am still leery of snakes.
My heartbeat quickens when I suddenly see one, but outwardly I will steel myself to appear unfazed by the sighting. That’s important, especially when I am with kids. How I react to them may shape their attitude to them. If I show fear, they may likely decide snakes are scary.
As I think about it, I realize I have never held a snake.
Several years ago at Camp Torenta, a DNR biologist gave a presentation and brought a snake.
After showing us how to hold the snake, she began to pass it around the circle of campers sitting on the floor. As the snake moved from person to person, I slid back a few feet, just beyond where I would have to handle the snake. The move was subtle. No one seemed to notice. But this showed me that although I have learned to co-exist with these creatures, a part of me can’t quite let go of those scary snake encounters on Egypt Creek.
