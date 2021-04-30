ALPENA — Cadillac found some offense as it beat Alpena 5-0 in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday.
"We really played well tonight, connecting with each other and holding defensively," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "It felt good to score some goals and make an impact in a conference game."
Lydia Schamanek opened the scoring for the Vikings in the third minute and it stayed that way until Chesni Birgy scored in the 44th minute off an assist from Abby Kovacevich.
Lindsay Meier scored in the 46th minute to make it 3-0 before Schamanek scored in the 57th minute off an assist from Kovacevich. Schamanek completed the hat trick, scoring in the 74th minute unassisted.
Molly Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (5-1-1 overall, 1-1 BNC) is at the Birch Run Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 5-1. Avery Meyer scored three goals while Avery Mickelson had a goal and an assist; Jazmin Angell two assists; and Mairyn Kinnie added an assist.
Elizabeth Baker recorded two saves in the nets.
NMC tops Gladwin
GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian remained unbeaten in league play with a 3-0 win over Gladwin.
"We were tested tonight by a very physical Gladwin team," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "We only had 11 players for the game, so our midfielders especially had to fight to play through tired legs.
"I am extremely proud of the way our backs stayed organized under pressure. Megan (Bennett) also had a great game in goal to shut out Gladwin."
Ally Krick opened the scoring in the 32nd minute off an assist from Kate Krick. Ally Krick made it 2-0 in the first minute of the second half off an assist from Jada VanNoord and VanNoord finished the scoring in the 76th minute off an assist from Aria Cucinella.
NMC (8-0 overall, 6-0 NMSL) is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.
