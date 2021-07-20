Softball marathon: Cadillac Express wins title

There came a moment when a timeout was needed for laughter.
After nearly seven straight hours of very competitive fastpitch softball, that's understandable.
A little stumble on the mound by the pitcher turned into a needed moment of levity for two teams playing their third straight game against each other in the wee hours of the morning.
It all worked out, too, as Lundquist pitched a gem and the Cadillac Express beat the Indiana (Lafayette, Ind.) Blaze 3-0 in the final championship game of the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Sunday morning in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Express went 9-1 in the week-long tournament to bring home the title.
"These girls have quite a few runner-up medals and I don't think they wanted that in this one," Express head coach Ben Lundquist said. "It was such a fun week for the girls and everyone involved.
Cadillac went 3-0 through pool play before opening bracket play on Thursday. The Express beat the Midwest Pride (Granger, Ind.) 9-2 before scoring a 9-4 win over the Southern Indiana Hotshots later in the day.
The Express beat the Indiana Gators (Newburgh, Ind.) Friday afternoon and that's when things started to get crazy.
The schedule had Cadillac playing the Blaze in the championship bracket semifinals the next morning at 8 a.m. local time but strong storms rolled through the area overnight and left the fields unplayable for part of Saturday.
That moved the start time to 5:45 p.m. Central but with the length of games leading up to that one, Lundquist said it was closer to 6:30 p.m. when they go underway.
The Express dropped a 3-2 decision to the Blaze, dropping them into the losers' bracket. Cadillac responded with a big 8-2 win over the Indiana Gators to get back into the championship bracket.
"Once we started advancing in bracket play, the competition level really went up," Ben Lundquist said. "I don't think some of those Indiana teams took us seriously, though.
"We got down a bit after that 3-2 loss so we had a little talk and they got determined to do it. It wasn't me…it was the girls."
Cadillac beat the Blaze 15-8 in the first championship game with McBain's McKenna Gilde getting the win. Gilde allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Ashlyn Lundquist had the big bat, collecting a double, triple, home run and four RBIs in the victory. Marion's Georgia Meyer also had three hits and four RBIs.
The Express' win in that title game forced one more title contest against the Blaze in the double-elimination format.
And that's where the moment of levity comes in. Playing under the lights in the wee hours of the morning, Ashlyn Lundquist went to deliver a pitch but couldn't.
"Ashlyn was about to pitch and she stumbled on the mound," Ben Lundquist laughed. "She looked at the batter and she was smiling. Everyone started laughing and we had a take a 30-second break for everyone to gather themselves."
The Express scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and Ashlyn Lundquist made it stand up. She allowed no runs on just two hits and no walks while striking out six.
McBain's Emma Boonstra had two hits, including a double; while Madisyn Lundquist had a hit and an RBI; Ashlyn Lundquist a hit; and Harley Bear an RBI.
It was 1:30 a.m. when the final out was recorded.
"That was definitely my craziest day of softball," Ben Lundquist said. "I saw the most grit out of the girst that I have seen in a long time, though.
"It couldn't have been a better week for the girls."
It included the Expres winning the skills competition before the tournament started and an exhibition game involving the USSSA Pride professional team played at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana where the movie "A League of their Own" was filmed.
The park is one of the three oldest in the country and opened in 1915. Only Fenway Park (1912) in Boston and Wrigley Field (1914) in Chicago are older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.