CADILLAC — When the hits started falling, it made all the difference.
Regardless, Cadillac put together a strong effort and split a pair of non-league baseball games with Reed City on Friday.
The Coyotes won the opener 2-0 while the Vikings won game two 10-0.
“We played both games extremely well against a very good Reed City club,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said.
“In game one, we couldn’t get anything to drop. We hit the ball hard and outplayed them but didn’t get a break.”
“In game two, our team showed great resilience by coming back and mercying them. This team has tremendous heart.
“We have many starters injured right now but are still finding ways to win.”
Cole Jenema took the loss tough-luck loss in game one, allowing two earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10.
He helped himself at the plate with two hits while Eli Main had one.
Keenan Suminski got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and a walk while striking out three in four innings of work.
At the plate, Suminski had a hit; Miles Maury three hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Jenema three hits and two RBIs; Jakin Metzger a hit and an RBI; Coby Franklin two hits; and Ethan Sharp a hit.
Cadillac (6-1 overall) hosts Gaylord on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River opened Highland Conference baseball play by sweeping Houghton Lake 3-2 and 11-3.
“In the first game, we hit a lot of balls right at them and just couldn’t get the big hit,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Jordan (Nelson) had a rough first inning but settled down after that.
“In game two, we scored eight right off the bat and took off from there.”
Nelson got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Cole Hill led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double while Nathan Marks also had two hits. Jake Smith added a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Blood got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
Hill had two hits, including a double; Ben Lockhart two doubles and two RBIs; Nelson three hits and two RBIs; Hoon Yang a hit and an RBI; Marks a hit and an RBI; and Dan Lydet a two-run homer.
Pine River (5-4, 2-0) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
MANTON — Manton and McBain split a pair of Highland baseball games as the Rangers won the opener 9-7 and the Ramblers won game two 10-9.
Ben Paddock paced the Rangers in the opener with four hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs while Waylon Purkiss added two hits and two RBIs.
Tyler Koetje took the loss for McBain. Koetje, Trey Boven and Blayn Hughston had hits while Carter Quist had a two-run homer and Nick DeRuiter added two hits.
Eli Baker got the win in game two, striking out five batters.
At the plate, Baker had three doubles; Koetje a double; Boven two hits; Quist a hit; DeRuiter three hits, including a double, and two RBI, including the game-winner. Kaden Abrahamson also had two hits and Hughston one.
“I thought our pitching was pretty good,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Tyler pitched well in the first game and his I thought his command was much better this time out. Eli pitched great in the second game and also swung a hot stick at the plate.
“I am also very happy with how our hitting is coming along one through nine.”
Purkiss had three hits and an RBI in game two.
CADILLAC — One player back on the mound made a big difference.
Cadillac senior Ashlyn Lundquist made her first start of the season and picked up the win as the Vikings beat Reed City 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Coyotes won game two 16-2.
Lundquist allowed no earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 17.
At the plate, Stella Balcom had three hits; Mady Smith a hit; Lundquist four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI; Layke Sims two hits and three RBIs; Taryn Regnerus a two-run double; and Marisa Wilde a hit.
Isabell Guy took the loss for Reed City, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hannah Stellini had two hits, including a double while Rylie Shafer and Haden Cutler each had a hit.
Guy got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Guy had a hit and an RBI; Stellini two hits and two RBIs; Shafer two hits and two RBIs; Cutler a two-run double; Kenzie Shoemaker two htis; Montague a hit and two RBIs; Kylee Weck a hit and an RBI; and Myers two hits and an RBI.
Layke Sims took the loss for Cadillac, allowing 15 earned runs on 12 hits and four walks while striking out two.
Balcom and Wilde had the only hits for the Vikings while Sims picked up an RBI.
Cadillac (1-7) hosts Gaylord on Tuesday while Reed City (9-5) is at Chippewa Hills on Tuesday.
BRETHREN — Mesick cruised to a pair of West Michigan D League wins, beating Brethren 16-0 and 15-3.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out eight for a perfect game.
At the plate, Quiggin doubled; Emma Blach drove in two runs; Mattie Akom had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Harmony Harris a hit and an RBI; Ally Brown a hit and three RBIs; Isabelle Terry a hit and three RBIs; and Angee Wheeler three hits and three RBIs.
Blach got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Harris two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Maraya Buell a hit and two RBIs; Brown a hit; and Terry two hits and an RBI.
MANTON — Manton and McBain split a pair of Highland softball games as the Rangers won the opener 4-3 and the Ramblers won game 11-8.
“The first game we played well and minimized our errors,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“The second game was a different story. We had too many errors on defense and left too many stranded runners.”
Shelby Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 12.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had two hits, including a double; Bundy a hit; Adriana Sackett two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Morgan Shepler two hits; and Makayla Gowell an RBI.
Aliyah Geary took the loss in game two, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Moffit had two hits and an RBI; Bundy three hits, including two home runs, and seven RBIs; and Shepler a hit.
LEROY — Pine River opened Highland play with a sweep of Houghton Lake, 12-5 and 24-17.
“We played really good defense in the first game and we brought our bats,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
“This was the best we’ve hit so far this year with 29 hits in two games.”
Sadler Mumby got the win in the opener, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Amanda Hill had two hits, including a triple; Madison Smith two hits and two RBIs; Madi Sparks two hits and an RBI; Sara Rendel a hit; Mary Nichols a hit; and Mumby a hit.
Hill got the win in game two, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out one. Mumby picked up the save.
Hill had two triples and two RBIs; Smith three hits and an RBI; Nichols three hits; Sparks four hits and two RBI; Liv Martin two hits, including a double; and Laney Sparks a double and two RBIs.
Pine River (4-4, 2-0) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
