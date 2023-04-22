CADILLAC — One up and one down.
Cadillac shook off a little bit of rust as it split a pair of non-conference baseball games with Ludington Friday at Mills Field.
The Orioles won the opener 7-3 while the Vikings won the nightcap 8-7.
“It was apparent that we had over a week since our last game,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We pitched well and were able to get runners on base but had too many errors in the field to come out on top.”
Kaleb McKinley took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on no hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had two hits, including a double; Eli Main a hit; McKinley a hit; Miles Maury two hits and an RBI; Coby Franklin a two-run double; Jackson Stuart a hit; and Connor Larr a hit.
Ludington led early in game two before Cadillac scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
“I felt we responded well in game two, battling until the end,” Josh Franklin said.
“We had several guys contribute and find a way to win. We still have a lot of things to clean up in order to compete every time out.
“At times, we show signs of what we are capable of. We need to be more consistent offensively and defensively and really work to find a way to bring runners home. I still think we are headed in the right direction.”
Stuart got the win in game two in relief, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Suminski had a hit; Main a hit; McKinley two hits and two RBIs; Maury a hit and an RBI; Franklin a hit and an RBI; Kaiden Westdorp a hit and an RBI; Nate Roberts a hit; Dawson Farve an RBI; and Larr two hits and two RBIs.
Cadillac (4-4 overall) hosts Birmingham Seaholm at noon today.
CADILLAC — Cadillac picked up its first win of the season as it split a pair with Ludington in non-league play at Lincoln Field.
The Vikings won the opener 16-11 while the Orioles won game two 11-9.
Layke Sims got the win in the opener, allowing 10 earned runs on 14 hits and six walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Marielle Boolman had two hits and two RBIs; Chloe Lijewski two hits and an RBI; Stella Balcom two doubles and an RBI; Sims two doubles, a triple and four RBIs; Ellie Plotnikiewicz three hits and an RBI; Grace Drabik a two-run double; Cali Quartz two hits and an RBI; Cassie Jenema a hit and an RBI; and Quinn Hess a two-run double.
Jenema took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Boolman had two triples and four RBIs; Lijewski an RBI; Balcom two hits; Sims a hit and an RBI; Drabik a double; Quartz a hit; Plotnikiewicz a double; and Hess a double and an RBI.
Cadillac (1-9 overall) hosts Alpena on Tuesday.
DEWITT — Cadillac brought home several medals from The Panther Invitational Friday at DeWitt.
On the girls’ side, Makenzie Johns won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 37-feet, 4-inches and the discus at 112-2.5 while Olivia Smith was second at 109-11 and Berkley Oberhaus third at 93-2.
Madisyn Lundquist won the pole vault with a personal-best jump of 10-0 and Reina McMahon took third in the high jump at 4-8. Hanah Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 13.09 seconds and ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took third in 4:25.96 with Brooklynn Brown, Avery Meyer and Lundquist.
The 400 relay of Emily Anway, Kennedy Lamarand, Ari Bryant and Leah Fisk also took third at 54.93 seconds.
On the boys’ side, Connor Anderson won the discus at 140-1 and Teegan Baker was second at 129-10 while Anderson also took second in the shot put at 46-4.
No team scores were availabe at press time.
