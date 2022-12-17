MCBAIN — Call it a tale of four halves.
Close at halftime in both games, the eventual winners used strong second halves to pull away for Highland Conference basketball victories Friday night.
McBain scored a 58-42 win over Evart on the boys’ side while it was the Wildcats pulling away for a 61-44 win on the girls’ side.
For the Rambler boys, it came down to simply playing basketball — the right way.
“It was a tale of two halves,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “I wasn’t sure what defense we were playing in the first half because we weren’t guarding anyone.
“The second half came down to two things, we defend and we actually ran an offense. It’s going to be baby steps for a while.”
McBain led 13-12 after the first quarter before Evart was up 20-17 at halftime. The Ramblers led 38-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 22 points while Claydon Ingleright had 11. Ben Rodenbaugh and Kalvin McGillis each had eight.
Dakobe White paced Evart with 20 points and Noah VanderLide scored seven.
McBain is at Reed City Monday while Evart hosts Newaygo the same night.
The girls’ game was fairly close at halftime, too, as Evart led 27-20 at the break but used a big third quarter to break it open, outscoring McBain 18-11 for a 45-31 lead going into the fourth.
“That third quarter, it was the passing and setting up for good shots,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “We were in position, ready to catch the ball and shoot the ball. When we’re set, we can hit those threes.”
The Wildcats did just that as senior Addy Gray and freshman sister Kyrah Gray combined for eight 3-pointers. Addy Gray topped the century mark from outside, as well, with 102 triples for her career.
The shooting prowess caught Koopman’s attention, as well.
“Give Evart credit, they are playing well,” he said. “They can all drive and they can all shoot.
“The first quarter and a half was a track meet and we didn’t have a lot of problems with their press but we struggled in two spots. Free throws eventually hurt us and we couldn’t hit puppies under the basket. It’s frustrating because if you’re not scoring on offense, it’s hard to get back and play defense.”
Evart led 19-18 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.
Kunkle also was pleased with her team’s defensive play.
“I thought we played really well against their flex offense,” she said. “We kept defending without giving them a lot of good looks at the basket…sometimes for 30 seconds at a time.”
Addy Gray paced the Wildcats with 24 points and Kyrah Gray scored 17 while Emma Dyer added 13.
Kahli Heuker paced McBain with 14 points while Analiese Fredin added 10.
Evart is at Marion Monday while McBain is at Reed City.
