TRAVERSE CITY — Winning a conference championship is great.
The way they did it maybe means a little bit more.
A Cadillac team that had been struggling a bit of late took care of business and beat Traverse City West 58-30 in a Big North Conference contest Friday night.
The win earns the Vikings (16-4 overall) a share of the league title with Traverse City Central as both finish 8-2 in league play. The Trojans beat Petoskey 61-58 on Friday.
“We have goals at the beginning of the year and so this is a checkmark next to the first one,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“The kids are a little disappointed about the share but I am not. It’s hard to win a championship.”
Cadillac led the league most of the season but recent losses to Central and Petoskey derailed that momentum. With the start of the tournament just a week away, Friday’s blowout is just what the doctor ordered.
“I think we lost a little bit of self-confidence and we needed to back to doing what we were doing and not worrying about all of the outside noise,” Benzenberg said.
“The kids had a look to them in practice (Thursday) and today that was different. I thought we were back.
“The last two weeks, we were kind of questioning some things.”
The Vikings jumped on the Titans quick, leading 18-4 after the first quarter and 33-14 at halftime. It was 44-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Cadillac made its size advantage mean something, too, as the Vikings dominated West inside and on the glass.
“The No. 1 key was our size has to matter and it did a lot,” Benzenberg said. “We got a lot of stuff inside and rebounded the heck out of the ball.
“Kyle McGowan was really good tonight, too.”
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 14 points and four assists while McGowan added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Charlie Howell had 10 points and six rebounds while Teegan Baker also scored seven.
The Vikings host Clare on Tuesday and then wrap up the regular season Thursday at home against Traverse City St. Francis.
Cadillac dug itself too deep of a hole and dropped a 35-29 decision to Traverse City West to wrap up the regular season.
The Titans led just 6-5 after the first quarter but were up 19-7 at halftime and 25-13 going into the fourth quarter. The Vikings cut the deficit to four in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
“It couldn’t have been a worse start,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We seemed sluggish mentally and physically and dig ourselves a hole in the first quarter.
“We tried to make a rally late in the game but we got into a foul game and they made most of their free throws.”
Madison Swiger paced Cadillac with 12 points while Madelyn Schamanek had six and Joslyn Seeley scored five.
The Vikings face host Reed City in a Division 2 district contest at 7 p.m. Monday.
