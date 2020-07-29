Sports Briefs: Cadillac golfers in TCJA; CSA accepting players

BEULAH — A handful of area golfers competed in the Traverse City Junior Golf Association's stop at Crystal Lake Golf Course on Monday.
Aidan Raffaele took third in the men's college flight with a 75. Raffaele hit 57 percent of fairways and 39 percent of greens. He finished with 26 putts and thanked his short game for saving his round.
MacKale McGuire took seventh in Boys Elite with an 85. He hit 50 percent of fairways and 39 percent of greens while finishing with 35 putts.
Ben Dranik finished 10th with an 86. He hit 36 percent of fairways and 33 percent of the greens while taking 31 putts.
Tucker Vandervelde shot a 118. He hit 14 percent of fairways and 6 percent of the greens while taking 32 putts.
Emma McTaggart shot a 119 in the Tour Girls flight. She hit 64 percent of fairways and 22 percent of greens while taking 49 putts.
Raffaele, Drabik and Vandervelde also competed Saturday in the "We are Golfing in ER" tournament at A-Ga-Ming's Sundance course.
Raffaele took second with an 81 while Drabik finished 16th at 94 and Vandervelde was 20th with a 100.
Cadillac Soccer Association accepting registrations
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Soccer Association is still accepting registrations for boys and girls born in 2011 and 2012 for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons.
Parents and players interested can visit www.CadillacSoccer.com for additional information and registration.
Any questions can be directed to Katie at CSAcoachingdirector@gmail.com.
