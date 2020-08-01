Sports Briefs: Cadillac golfers in TCJA; CSA accepting players

LAKE ANN — A handful of area golfers took part in the Traverse City Junior Golf Association's event Thursday at Mistwood.
Aidan Raffaele took third in the College Men's flight with an 85. He hit 3 of 14 fairways, six of 18 greens and finished with 25 putts.
Harry Chipman took seventh in the Elite Boys flight with an 80. He hit 6 of 14 fairways, four of 18 greens and had 27 putts.
Tustin's Sam Kanouse took eighth with an 82. He hit 11 of 14 fairways, four of 18 greens and had 29 putts.
Ben Drabik finished 14 with an 87. He hit 8 of 14 fairways, six of 18 greens and finished with 33 putts.
McBain's Tucker Vandervelde took 19th with a 91. He hit seven of 14 fairways, six of 18 greens and had 35 putts.
MacKale McGuire took 23rd with a 108. He hit six of 14 fairways, three of 18 greens had 34 putts.
Madi Drabik took sixth with a 92 in the Girls Elite flight. She hit 11 of 14 fairways, seven of 18 greens and had 40 putts.
Emma McTaggart took fourth with a 112 in the Girls Tour flight. She hit seven of 14 fairways, four of 18 greens and finished with 40 putts.
Hole-in-one recorded
CADILLAC — Dr. Greg Lambourne recorded his third hole-in-one Thursday at the Cadillac Country Club.
Lambourne made the ace on the 123-yard No. 12 with a 7-iron.
Witnessing the shot were David Hogg, Peter Lanc and John MacLeod.
Cadillac Soccer Association accepting registrations
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Soccer Association is still accepting registrations for boys and girls born in 2011 and 2012 for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons.
Parents and players interested can visit www.CadillacSoccer.com for additional information and registration.
Any questions can be directed to Katie at CSAcoachingdirector@gmail.com.
