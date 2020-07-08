Sports Briefs: Cadillac golfers in TCJA; soccer camp slated

TRAVERSE CITY — A handful of area golfers competed in the Monday's Traverse City Area Junior Golf Association tournament at the Traverse City Country Club.
In the Girls Elite flight, Cadillac senior Madi Drabik took fourth with a 97. She hit seven out of 14 fairways, four of 18 greens in regulation and finished with 39 putts.
In the College Men's flight, Aidan Raffaele took fourth with an 82. Raffaele struggled a bit, hitting just two fairways but made up for it in the short game with 29 putts.
Kaleb Keathley took fifth with an 84.
In the Boys Elite flight, Cadillac junior Harry Chipman took sixth with a 79. He hit 8 of 14 fairways, 5 of 18 greens in regulation and finished with 28 putts.
Sophomore Ben Drabik took 13th with an 87. He 8 of 14 fairways, 5 of 18 greens in regulation and had 34 putts. Sophomore MacKale McGuire took 19th with a 108. He hit 8 of 14 fairways, one of 18 greens in regulation and had 36 putts.
McBain's Tucker VanderCelde took 21st with a 116. He hit 3 of 14 fairways, 4 of 18 greens and had 43 putts.
If any middle or high school player is interested in competing in the TCJGA this summer, go to the TCJGA website or contact Coach Hursey at (231) 499-1594.
Cadillac Soccer Association hosting annual camp
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Soccer Association (CSA) is pleased to offer its summer soccer camp for players kindergarten to eighth grade.
This camp serves players new to the game of soccer, as well as experienced club players looking for advanced coaching.
Camp will be held July 27-30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the CASA fields.
For more information or to register, please visit cadillacsoccer.org or our Facebook page at Cadillac Soccer.
All camp instruction and programming will be in accordance with federal, state and local health department policies regarding COVID-19.
CASA Fall Soccer applications available
CADILLAC — Applications for the fall CASA Soccer season are now available.
Participants must be 4 by Aug. 31 with the oldest players going into the eighth grade in the fall.
Games will begin Sept. 1 and Oct. 8.
For more information, and online payment, go to casasports.org or visit the Facebook page.
You may also contact Ann Bush at (231) 444-6077.
