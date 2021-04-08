REED CITY — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Reed City, 9-1 and 15-0, on Wednesday.
"We need to hit the ball better," Lake City coach Todd Vasicek said. "Defensively, we played pretty decently.
"We didn't have many errors but we need to hit the ball consistently better."
Andrew VanderTuig took the loss in the opener for Lake City, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out five in two innings of work. He helped himself at the plate with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Devin Nolan took the loss in game two.
Lake City hosts Mancelona today.
SOFTBALL
Trojans win two
REED CITY — Lake City swept Reed City 6-3 and 14-8 in a pair of non-conference contests.
Hannah Kaverman took the loss in the opener for the Coyotes, allowing six runs on four hits and six walks while striking out six.
Lily Andres and Kaylin Goodman paced Reed City at the plate with two hits apiece while Rylie Shafer, Hannah Stellini, Kenzie Shoemaker and Gabbie Adrianse had a hit apiece.
Kaverman took the loss in game two, allowing six runs on five hits and 11 walks while striking out four.
Andres, Goodman, Kaverman and Stellini had two hits apiece while Shafer also doubled.
Reed City is at Clare on Tuesday.
GOLF
McBain takes match
LAKE CITY — McBain took the lead in the Missaukee Cup standings as it won the first match between the three county schools on Wednesday at the Missaukee Golf Course.
The Ramblers shot a team score of 202 while Northern Michigan Christian shot a 235 and Lake City a 244.
Tucker VanderVelde paced McBain with a 43 to earn medalist honors while Bryce Roller shot a 51, Matt Utecht 52 and Kaiden McGillis 56.
"As a whole, we did pretty well," McBain coach Pat Martine said. "We are a young team that doesn't have a lot of match experience so I am happy."
Cam Baas paced the Comets with a 55, while Ben Gaffke shot a 59, Tucker Tossey 60 and Titus Best 61.
"We could not have had better weather conditions for this early in the season as we did tonight," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "We all celebrated our first match in two years after COVID shut down the season last spring.
"I think I can speak for everyone how good it felt to compete. With the late start to the spring season and spring break in between, this is the first time we've been able to play holes. All three teams came in with limited practice time compared to other years and we were impressed with how well the kids did."
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans with a 55 while Colin Ellsworth shot a 56 and Rowland Ball a 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.