TRAVERSE CITY — McBain had its moments.
Unfortunately for the Ramblers, they didn’t have nearly enough of them.
McBain dropped a 66-41 decision to Traverse City St. Francis in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
“At times, we looked good,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We broke the press, we moved the ball and we rebounded.
“And at other times, we self-destructed.”
St. Francis led 16-6 after the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime. It was 53-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 14 points while Kalvin McGillis scored nine. Dylan Schonert and Ben Rodenbaugh each had five.
The Ramblers are at Northern Michigan Christian today.
MESICK — Mesick cruised to a 50-12 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and Emma Blach had 11.
The Bulldogs are at Manistee Catholic on Thursday.
BLANCHARD — Reed City picked up a pair on non-league wrestling wins in a quad match at Montabella.
The Coyotes beat Bath 66-18 and beat St. Charles 69-12.
Going 2-0 for Reed City were Dannica Bregg, Logan Kindig, Miles McCarthy, Ayden Mullen, Breaden Ghent, David Wayne, Noah Morgan, Bryson Hughes, Wyatt Spalo, Carter Johnson and Hannah Los.
Reed City hosts the 131 showdown with Cadillac and Pine River on Thursday.
