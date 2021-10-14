CADILLAC — The ball has begun rolling when it comes to the refurbishing of Veterans Memorial Stadium, a project that includes a new artificial turf playing surface.
The committee, headed up by former Cadillac Area Public Schools administrators John Horrigan and Bob Kellogg, said things are going well and they’d like to get the word out to those who may have missed what’s going on.
The goal is to raise approximately $500,000 to begin improvements to the stadium, a project that will go beyond the initial push for a turf field. The committee is separate from Cadillac Area Public Schools and funds raised will be managed by the Cadillac Community Foundation.
“The response from people has been good,” Horrigan said. “We’ve met with people with who have been a part of this community for a long time and that stadium has always been a source of pride.
“It just needs some tender, loving care and some upgrades and it will be second to none.”
Horrigan and Kellogg have had a table at all home football games this fall with information on the project and will continue that into the winter basketball seasons.
They’ve also been working with business and industry leaders to get the word out.
“We’ve been getting flyers out and we’ve got a lot of people buying the (commemorative) bricks,” Horrigan said. “We’ve been meeting with industries and businesses and they’ve been stepping up to help.”
Plans also include talks with the Cadillac Rotary Club, the Community Foundation and other service organizations.
The next push focused on individuals and families is to have 100 people giving $1,000 each, Horrigan said. That would net the group $100,000 and help the project along.
“It’s really starting to gain momentum,” Horrigan said. “We think with the bricks, the 100 people project, the businesses and service club, that we’re going to get there.”
There’s also a website set up for anyone to learn more about the stadium project at www.cadillacstadiumfund.com.
Details about the stadium, what the improvements will be and how people can help are all a part of the site.
