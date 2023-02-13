Starting from scratch: McBain starts wrestling program

MANTON — Wyatt Zuiderveen and Jager Corliss certainly had other interests.
Zuierveen loves football and so does Corliss. Zuiderveen has some interest in track and field, too.
The McBain High School students didn’t have a competitive outlet in the winter, though.
Both know basketball isn’t their sport, leaving them with not a lot happening once football season ended in late October or early November.
They’ve found a new love, though.
McBain approved a wrestling program in January and the Ramblers wrapped up their first season this week with MHSAA Division 4 Team and Individual Districts.
While McBain didn’t have a wrestler advance out of a D4 Individual District Saturday at Manton, the lessons student-athletes — and coaches — learned this year are the groundwork for future success.
Just like every other wrestler competing Saturday, McBain’s kids wanted to compete next Saturday at the regional level and not being able to do that hurts — even when you’re brand new to the sport.
“I definitely could have done better,” freshman Wyatt Zuiderveen said. “I am kind of disappointed because my goal this year was to go to regionals and obviously that didn’t happen.
“I’ll be ready to get back here next year.”
Corliss, a sophomore, echoed that.
“It’s really frustrating but it’s also super fun,” he said of wrestling. “When you get a win, it’s one of the best feelings ever.”
McBain entered five wrestlers in Saturday’s district with both Zuiderveen and Corliss getting the furthest, to the consolation semifinals — also known as the blood round.
A loss in the consolation semis knocks a wrestler out of being in the top four and qualifying for regionals.
Zuiderveen was pinned in 22 seconds by Frankfort’s Fletcher Anderson in his final match at 215 pounds while Corliss lost 15-2 to Pine River’s Bryant Wing at 106.
Those results are a long way from where things started, though.
“This is to give kids another opportunity in the wintertime other than basketball,” coach Adam Corliss said. “There’s a lot of kids not doing anything in the winter so this gives them another avenue.”
And learning right along with the kids is Adam Corliss, who had no experience in the sport.
“Basically, I am the ringleader, getting everything started and putting the people in place to make it happen,” he said. “We’ve got people working with the kids who’ve wrestled their whole lives.”
McBain has a middle school program with around 10 kids and an elementary program with around 30 kids, Corliss said.
Helping coach the kids are recent Pine River High School graduates Cayden Mys, Seth Duncan and Devin McQueen, who learned under longtime coaches Tim Jones and Terry Martin in one of the best programs in the region.
Mys is loving every minute of it.
“My dad was actually going to help out and then he couldn’t do it,” Mys said. “They asked me to help out and I took the first chance I could.
“I just love wrestling.”
Mys, Duncan and McQueen have spent a lot of time working on moves with the athletes and the wrestlers themselves have watched more matches online along with YouTube instructional videos.
It’s a lot to learn, Zuinderveen said.
“It’s a lot of technical stuff and then fine-tuning,” he said. “It’s more getting in tune with stuff instead of just doing it.
“If you do a single leg (move), make sure it’s a good one. I didn’t know anything coming in.”
Yet, it’s the mental part they spend a lot of time on, too.
Wrestling is a brutally tough sport to learn and competing against kids who’ve been at it for years makes it even harder.
In other words, keeping your head up is huge — even when you get pinned quickly.
“That’s the biggest thing, especially this year because we only had about half of meets so we didn’t get to wrestle a lot,” Mys said. “They didn’t have a ton of confidence coming in but we’re definitely working on that.”
With one season under their belts, Mys said the goal is to get closer to a full lineup of 14 wrestlers next year to be able to compete better in duals
