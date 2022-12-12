MANTON — A rough start on Wednesday wasn’t what they had planned on.
Cadillac bounced back from a pair of losses in its season opener to claim the crown at the 15-team Manton Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings trailed Gladwin heading into the championship round but got some big wins to claim the title.
“We stepped it up from Wednesday and turned on the gas,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “Every wrestler did what they needed to earn our first-place team trophy.
“Ethan Burrows and Seth Dilley had big wins in the last round against Gladwin that helped us pull away from the second-place finisher.”
Freshman Maveric Hoffert had a big day in leading Cadillac as he went unbeaten at 132 pounds and scored bonus points in all five matches.
Also taking first were Colton Longstreet at 150B, Ethan Downing at 157B and Shawn Paszkowski at 285B. Ethan Burrows (138A), Carter Lewis (157A), Luke Phillips (165A) and Dilley (215A) were second.
Dominic Treiber took third at 120 while Matt Reinertson (106), Davin Shively (150) and Justin Paszkowski (190) each took fourth.
In the girls’ bracket, Keegan Gonzalez (120) and Evelyn Barron (126) each took second.
Cadillac hosts Manton and Shepherd at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of a school assembly in the performance gym.
The Rangers placed 10th in their own invitational.
“This was a tough tournament,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “There were so many good schools and wrestlers. For being a young and inexperienced team, I thought we did really well.
“I am proud of the effort our kids showed.”
Chloe Colton took third at 113 with three wins while Bridgette Collins was fourth at 126 and David Mullin fourth at 175.
Logan Johnigan won three matches at 165 while Rylan Lewis won three at 190. TJ Sigler (285), Jacob Shively (215) and Logan Baker (165) each won two. Summer Cook (106), Reganne Stahl (113), Nolan Winsett (120), Kennedi Wahmhoff (132), Brayden Bard (157), Makayla Gowell (175) and Kavan Weinrick (215) each won a match.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City took fifth overall in the 10-team Big Rapids Invitational with a 4-1 record.
The Coyotes beat Lakeview 40-39; beat Evart 69-12; beat Traverse City West 48-28; lost to East Kentwood 48-30; and beat Big Rapids 58-23.
“Our expectations as a group were a lot higher than a fifth-place finish but after we took one on the chin, I am certain that our athletes will turn that loss in a positive learning experience and move forward at full throttle.”
Going 5-0 for Reed City were Izaiah Lentz at 150, Bryson Hughes at 190, Wyatt Spalo at 285 and Carter Johnson at 106. Going 4-1 were Elijah Lentz at 144, Barron Bowman at 113 and Logan Kindig at 132.
Connor Ward (165), Hunter Fagan-Moyer (175), Noah Morgan (215) and Myles McCarthy (138) each won two matches while Andrew Kiaunis (157), Hannah Los (120) and Caitlyn Chiger (126) each won one.
Reed City is at Greenville Wednesday against Holland West Ottawa and Byron Center.
Evart also competed in the event with a shorthanded team.
Cole Hopkins went 5-0 for the Wildcats while Clayton Keysor went 2-1; Owen Craven 3-2; Cole Staats 2-2; Michael Lodholtz 2-2; Riley Ransom 3-2; Alex Burhans 4-1; and Joseph Kunin 1-1.
Evart is at Mount Pleasant next Saturday.
HOWARD CITY — Pine River went 1-4 at the Tri County Invitational.
The Bucks beat Carson City-Crystal but dropped matches to the host Vikings, Comstock Park, Sparta and Belding.
“We battled and stayed in the game with a lot of solid teams but always seemed to be one or two wins short,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “We carried a couple of voids in our lineup all day and they were difficult to overcome in that level of competition.”
Bryant Wing, Jericho Holmes, Ryder Holmes and Andrew Baldwin paced Pine River in the tournament.
TRAVERSE CITY — A week ago, they won the Big North Conference bowling title.
This time around, it wasn’t so good.
Cadillac’s boys opened Greater Northwest Conference action with a 20-10 loss to Bellaire at Lucky Jacks.
The Eagles won the first baker game 112-101 before the Vikings bounced back to win the second 171-148.
“We didn’t target well and certainly didn’t shoot spares well,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “The regular games didn’t go our way either.”
Bellaire won the first regular game 674-671 with Brecken McNutt leading the way with a 165. The Eagles won the second game 716-632 to secure the win.
Connor Putman won two matches at 156 and 169. Sebastian Sikkema rolled games of 111 and 82; McNutt 165 and 94; Evan Nowland 121 and 142; and Howard Inzano 118 and 145.
Cadillac faces Traverse City West next Wednesday.
Cadillac’s girls received a competition bye, winning 24-0.
Hallie Moffit and Gabby Johns had baker games of 33 and 29 while Moffitt went 77-85 and Johns 74-87 in the regular games.
The Vikings face Glen Lake next Saturday.
