CADILLAC — That’s one down.
Cadillac opened Big North Conference volleyball play by sweeping Alpena 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 in a league match Wednesday evening.
“It was good to get the first home and conference match under our belts,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“Overall, we played pretty well except for when we had that hiccup in the middle of set two.
“We got the side out and Emmy (Cox) did a great job finishing out the set on her serve.”
Carissa Musta paced the Vikings with 11 kills and six blocks while Cassie Jenema dished out 21 assists, two aces, two kills and a block. Makenzie Johns had six kills, seven aces, five digs, two assists and a block while Joslyn Seeley had four kills and 10 digs.
Macey McKeever had five kills and three kills while Karsyn Kastl added four digs and an ace. Reina McMahon had two digs and a block while Cox had an ace and a dig.
Cadillac (8-2-1 overall, 1-0 BNC) is at Traverse City Central next Wednesday in a key conference match.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-16, 25-22, 25-6. Leading servers were Chloe Lijewski and Raegan Schopieray while Sam VanBrocklin and Morgan House led in attacks.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-4, 25-16, 25-13. Top servers were Sophie Clough and Ari Bryant while leading hitters were Kaylee Tweedale, Lydia Owens and Alivia Lorenz.
JOHANNESBURG — Forest Area dropped a 25-20, 14-25, 25-17, 25-15 decision to Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Ski Valley Conference match.
Taylor Muth dished out 22 assists and 12 points while Gracie Schroeder had five kills and five points. Desjanae Perkins had eight kills and eight digs while Jersey Patton had 23 digs and six points.
Natalie Lenhart had five kills and three kills while Val Nelson had four points and two aces.
The Warriors (7-3 overall) are the Manton Invitational on Sept. 10.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a pair of matches in a non-league tri it hosted.
The Bucks lost to Ludington 25-19, 25-12 and lost to Benzie Central 25-19, 25-21.
“Our level of play, at times, is improving but we struggled with eliminating the runs of our opponents,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We continued to serve aggressively which causes us to occasionally have a service error.
“Overall, I am pleased by our serving and the ability we have to play scrappy.”
Pine River (2-4 overall) is at Lake City with Houghton Lake on Sept. 8.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac’s JV soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Big Rapids.
Reed King scored the Vikings off an assist from Admasu Mitchell while Jack Gulish also played well.
GLADWIN — Heritage Christian dropped a 3-1 decision to Skeels Christian in soccer.
“Although we had some great hustle and a few opportunities for shots on goal, we spent the majority of the game reacting instead of playing intentional ball,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
Seth Wanner scored the Patriots’ lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Peyton Nickel had eight saves in goal.
Heritage Christian (1-1-1 overall) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs today.
