CADILLAC — Derek Rood certainly hopes patience is a virtue.
After all, it’s kind of tough to wait things out when you’re looking at the next four or five years of his life.
Yet, the Cadillac High School senior football player is heeding the advice of his head coach and his father when it comes to playing at the next level.
In this age of instantaneous information, Rood’s highlights and information are certainly out there.
He was even on the sidelines last Friday at Spartan Stadium for Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan as a guest of the home team.
Rood, 6-foot, 3-inches, 225 pounds, has heard from NCAA Division I and Division II schools across the board but he’s waiting until the right offer comes along.
“I’ve learned that when you’re in places like Cadillac, you have to be really patient because (colleges) aren’t looking into Cadillac as much as they would bigger schools,” Rood said. “So, it’s just been trusting the process and trusting Coach (Shawn) Jackson because he’s really helped me with recruiting.”
Jackson, Cadillac’s first-year head coach, has had a number of players go onto NCAA Division I schools during his 22-year coaching career and he’s got connections in a lot of places.
“He’s really the one that’s really just helping me keep on being patient,” Rood said. “He knows a lot of people from a lot of different colleges so he’s helping me put together my highlight tape from each game and he’s sending them out to a bunch of schools.”
Aside from the visit to Michigan State — the first Big Ten school Rood has heard from — he’s been offered by Northern Michigan and Grand Valley State. He also spent time talking with Central Michigan and Toledo over the summer.
Rood said his goal is to have a choice made by the end of the season.
As he navigates his senior year of high school and senior year on the football field, Rood said the recruiting process is on his mind quite a bit.
“People ask me about it a lot,” he said. “It’s not so much pressure right now…it’s more like stress because I’ve always wanted to go D1. I feel like I’m putting it out there that I am that caliber but I haven’t gotten anything in return.
“That’s just Coach telling me to be patient and it will take care of itself.”
Rood enjoyed himself at Michigan State and found himself comparing his frame with that of the other kids who seemed like they’d be a similar athlete.
“They’re going to invite a bunch of people to a lot of games,” Rood said. “I didn’t think there was a big of a difference between all of the kids there that look like they play my position.”
Rood, a tight end and defensive end for the Vikings, has a chance to prove himself on the field again this week. Cadillac (1-1 overall) steps up its schedule a notch when it hosts Mount Pleasant in a non-conference contest Friday night.
The Oilers (2-0 overall) are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the Detroit Free Press’ Mick McCabe in his latest prep football poll. After a handful of years at the Division 4 level, Cadillac will be in D3 this fall if it qualifies for the playoffs and Mount Pleasant could certainly be paired with the Vikings in a district.
Rood comes into the game with seven catches for 194 yards and a touchdown as a tight end. He’s also got 16 tackles, including three for a loss and three sacks as a defensive end.
