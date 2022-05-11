LEROY — Evart stayed perfect in Highland Conference softball play, sweeping Pine River 11-0 and 7-2 on Tuesday.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had a hit; Gray three hits; Kylynn Thompson two hits; Katelyn Gostlin a hit and three RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt two hits and an RBI; Veronica Lofquist two htis; Riley Brigham two hits and two RBIs; and Lillie Gallagher a hit.
Sadler Mumby took the loss for Evart, allowing 12 hits and two walks while striking out two. Amanda Hill and Alayna Nichols had the lone hits for the Bucks.
“We just got overpowered bu their pitcher and then we gave them extra outs,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “In the second game, we came out and played them pretty tough.
“I was proud of the way the girls came back against a good team and made a game of it.”
Gray got the win in relief, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in four innings of work.
Baumgardner had a hit; Gray three hits and an RBI; Thompson two hits and an RBI; Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Ally Theunick a hit; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
Hill took the loss for the Bucks, allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out four.
Hill had two hits, including a double; Nichols a double and an RBI; Karly Snyder an RBI double; and Madi Sparks a double.
Pine River is at Lakeview on Thursday while Evart (12-4 overall, 8-0 Highland) hosts Ogemaw Heights.
ROSCOMMON — Manton dropped a pair of Highland games to Roscommon, 2-0 and 6-4.
“We played efficiently tonight, they just hit the gaps and we didn’t,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Makayla (Gowell) hit well for us and Adriana (Sackett) made good contact. It’s good to see a few of our younger girls being able to hit a strong pitcher.”
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two. Makayla Gowell doubled for the Rangers’ lone hit.
Aliyah Geary took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit; Autumn Sackett two hits and an RBI; Bundy a hit; Adriana Sackett two hits and an RBI; Gowell a hit; Genna Alexander two hits and an RBI; and Madison Schnitker a hit.
LEROY — Pine River had a strong day as it swept Evart 11-1 and 17-3 in a pair of Highland Conference baseball games.
“It was just one of those days where everything went right for us and not for Evart,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “The guys came ready to play and I thought they competed hard.”
Dillon Blood got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Cole Hill had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Nate Marks two hits and an RBI; Cameron Helmboldt a double and an RBI; and Jordan Nelson a hit and two RBIs.
Michael Lodholtz took the loss for Evart.
Jake Ladd had a hit and an RBI while Nolan Theunick, Lodholtz and Preston Wallace had a hit apiece.
“We were ready to play and that’s 100 percent on me,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “Give Pine River credit, they were ready to play and they kicked our butt in every phase of the game.”
Nelson got the win in game two, allowing three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Ben Lockhart had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Marks two hits and four RBIs; Blood a double and three RBIs; and Hoon Yang a double.
Riley Ransom took the loss for Evart. Wallace had two hits, including a triple while Alex Burhans had a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (10-4, 5-0) is at Lakeview on Thursday.
MCBAIN — Beal City swept McBain 17-0 and 17-5 in a pair of Highland baseball games.
“Beal City’s lineup one through nine is very solid so any mistake that is made, they are going to make you pay,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said.
“I thought we settled into game two nicely and even took the lead in the second inning.
“We continue to get better as a team so that is the most encouraging part.”
Eli Baker took the loss in the opener, striking out five. Carter Quist doubled while Nick DeRuiter and Baker had a hit apiece, as well.
Quist took the loss in game two, striking out two.
Baker had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Carson Murphy an RBI double; Tyler Koetje two hits and an RBI; and Trey Boven a hit.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City dropped pair of Highland games to Houghton Lake, 10-9 and 7-3.
Gavin Bisballe took the loss in game one, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Tyler Atkins had two hits and an RBI; Sam Baron two hits and two RBIs; Devin Nolan two hits and an RBI; Bisballe two hits and two RBIs; Cole McGiness a hit; and Job Rogers two hits.
Nolan took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out eight.
At the plate, Rogers had three hits; Nolan two hits; Bisballe two hits and an RBI; and McGiness two hits and an RBI.
