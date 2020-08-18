CADILLAC — Sami Fent would've openly laughed in your face if you'd told her she'd come to find a love of running.
As a student at Cadillac High School, the current Lake City resident played basketball and softball.
She had no interest in cross country or track.
Absolutely zero.
"I was not a person who ran for fun," she laughed. "Until this year, that was crazy to me."
Fent did stay active as a hiker but found herself wanting to do that less and less this year as trails became more crowded with people looking to escape the quarantines forced by COVID-19.
Instead, she found something else and it was spurred on by her good friend, Ann Bush.
Fent did the Michigan State Park Little Tree Virtual 5K on April 25 with Bush and was hooked.
Since then, she's done a pair of virtual 10Ks and a handful of other races that benefit good causes.
With everything going on in the world, Fent said running is one big positive
"We don't run as a group," she said. "We all run at our own paces and then compare times.
"Honestly, there's positives I get out of every run. We reflect on our times and how it made us feel. Having those positive people around motivating each other with everything going on. This is one positive thing we can do because you're just worried about the challenge in front of you."
Fent's first 10K came about because of her competitiveness. Running with Bush and another woman, those two had planned on doing a 10K while Fent was sticking with the 3.1-mile distance.
"I didn't plan on doing a 10K the first time I did it," Fent laughed. "Ann was running with another person and told me I could turn at a spot (for the shorter route.)
"I'm a competitive person so I said if they were going to do it, so was I."
Fent is hoping to do some actual races next year as everything she's done to this point has largely been virtual.
Virtual road races have caught on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Having big groups of people running together isn't the best idea right now so organizations have figured out they can do it virtually.
T-shirts and medals are still awarded as participants run a 5K or 10K course of their choosing and use GPS to keep it honest.
Bush said a number of the races let you enter times on a website to compare your performance to other runners.
While it's not the same as running an actual event, it's still the positive adrenaline you get from running.
"It's basically been fun competing even though you don't have a timer and the thrill of being in a group of people at a road race," Bush said. "There's a lot of camaraderie to these races and that happens with the virtual races, too."
Bush and her friends try to vary their race routes to keep it a little more interesting and they also enjoy supporting the causes race funds go toward.
They've done the Mitten Run, an event that requires 160 miles in 100 days from Oscoda to Empire. It started on May 20 and ends Aug. 28.
They're also taking part in the Michigan Harvest Virtual Race Series that goes from July 15-Oct. 31. It includes the Cherry Run (5K) in July, Apple Dash (5K or 10K) in August, Hop Trot (5K or 15K) in September and the Grape Stomp (5K or half marathon) in October. The Cherry Run had a two-week window to complete the race while the other three have a one-month opening.
"We love to race and we run all the time," Bush said. "We decided to sign up for all of these virtual races.
"It's about honesty and still pushing yourself."
They've gotten creative with their attire, too. Bush and friends did a team challenge with their friends in the Traverse City Track Club. Each week was a new theme — ranging from dressing in tie-dye, running in a haunted area, to a historical place, a favorite route, with your pet, dressing like a super hero and more.
Interested in a local virtual race?
The Cadillac Area YMCA is taking over the Cadillac Festival of Races and is doing the 5K/10K event virtually this year with hopes of getting back on the traditional course in 2021.
Registration opened Aug. 10. Race packets, which include a shirt and medal, can be picked up the week of Aug. 24 or can be sent to you for $10.
The running window is Aug. 31-Sept. 7. Cost for the 5K or 10K is $35 each or you can do both for $50. A special finishers medal will be sent for those who complete both races.
Go to www.cadillacfestivalofraces.com to register.
